05 Feb 2022

Will this be the first Laois GAA Club Dinner Dance after Covid-19 lockdown?

Conor Ganly

03 Feb 2022 11:23 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

The GAA annual club dinner dance were a permanent in fixture on the social calendar in Laois before Covid-19.

The provide a vital fundraising opportunity for clubs but also a great way to celebrate being part of a local community. Not alone that but he events are important for hotels around the county during the quieter winter months.

But Covid-19 put a stop to everything with nothing held since early 2020. Now however, with restrictions eased the clubs are getting organised.

Perhaps the first out of the traps is St Fintan's GAA Club in Mountrath. The club announced its plans on February 3.

Support CLUB and COUNTY: Laois GAA rallying call for the 2022 All County Clubs Members Draw

"We are delighted to announce that we are holding a dinner dance this year. The dinner dance will be held in the Manor Hotel, Abbeyleix on Saturday the 23rd of April. Tickets are €30 and music is by Abbeyfolk," say the club.

"Everyone is very welcome and we look forward to seeing you all there," declared the delighted club.

Anybody who wants to attend is asked to contact Catherine Williams, Patsy Sydes or Kevin Grehan for tickets. Alternatively you can message the club's facebook page to  arrange tickets.

