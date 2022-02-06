Clonalsee Community School denied Leinster crown after extra time heartbreak

Colaiste Eamon Ris of Callan claimed an extra-time victory over Clonaslee College in the South Leinster C1 Senior Hurling Final in Durrow last Friday.

The Kilkenny school kicked on in the extra period with a Kevin Lynch goal proving crucial in the victory.

Lynch’s effort came mere minutes after Fionn Owens netted an opportunistic goal for Clonaslee but Callan’s response was emphatic and they outscored their opponents 0-4 to 0-0 in the second period of extra-time.

Callan started the brighter and were three points up within minutes with Luke Maguire proving a big threat up front.

Jimmy Hyland knocked over Clonaslee’s first point in the 7th minute and he would go on to score ten points in total for the Laois team.

Maguire and Noah Flynn then swapped points as Callan led 0-4 to 0-2 at the halfway mark of the half.

Maguire duly added to his tally with his fourth point of the half but with Hyland and Cian Conroy adding to the Clonaslee tally, only a point separated the teams.

Callan finished the half the stronger though with Tommy Coady scoring a fine point from distance as Callan held the initiative on a 0-8 to 0-6 scoreline.

Scoring opportunities were very much at a premium in the second period with only four points registered by the 55th minute.

Clonaslee’s only efforts came via a pair of Hyland frees while Callan maintained their advantage with a couple of points.

The conclusion to the game was full of drama with Clonaslee piling the pressure on their opponents and Callan’s discipline suffered as they conceded three late frees which Hyland converted.

Hyland’s final point came in the 62nd minute but Callan were still able to muster up one last attack to snatch the draw.

The extra period saw Clonaslee go in front when a long Hyland free was directed to the net by corner forward Fionn Owens.

Callan quickly hit back with a point before Kevin Lynch fired in a brilliant goal.

Callan then pushed two points clear at 1-13 to 1-11 before Clonaslee rallied with efforts from Hyland and Eoin McEvoy levelling up matters.

The Laois school squandered a couple of opportunities to go in front and by the time of the second half of extra-time they were made pay for their wasteful shooting in front of goal.

Within seconds of the restart Sean Lawton saw a chance at goal well saved by Paul Mulhall but the Callan sub soon knocked over a point.

From that point on it was all one way traffic as Callan knocked over a couple of quickfire efforts to seal the five point win.



Colaiste Eamon Ris, Callan: J.Power; S.Bergin, E.Rowe; J.Flynn (0-2), A O'Sullivan (0-2), J O'Shea; T Coady (0-1), A Millen; B Power, K Lynch (1-0), G Bambrick; C Brett (0-2), L Maguire (0-7, 0-3f), A Donovan (0-2), C O'Rourke (0-1).

Subs: S Lawton (0-1), E O'Shea.

Clonaslee College: Paul Mulhall; Peter Foynes, Alex Marron, Paddy Purcell; Senan Barrett, Aodh Bowes, Cathal Lee; Cian Callaghan, Tom Smith; Noah Flynn (0-1), Jimmy Hyland (0-10, 0-5f), Denis Grehan; Eoin McEvoy (0-1), Cian Conroy (0-1f), Fionn Owens (1-0).

Subs: Manus Dunne for Grehan 27 mins, Byron Walsh for McEvoy 40 mins.