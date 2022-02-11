Brennan names Laois Ladies team for opening round of Ladies football league

Laois Ladies football manager has named a strong side for their Division two league opener with Clare this Sunday. The game, which throws in at 2pm in Crettyard is their first competitive outing of the year and they will ply their trade in Division two of the league having been promoted last year.

10 of the starting team that lost to Wexford in the championship semi final in 2021 will start the game while Emily Corbet and Shifra Havill will make their competitive bow at senior level.

The Laois ladies have made significant progress in recent years and will be looking to hit the ground running as they take on a step up in class. Star forward Mo Nerney has returned from injury to take a starting spot. No less than 10 clubs are represented on the starting team with a strong bench to call on also.

Kerry and Tipperary are the other teams in the group for the league and playing at this level is another stepping stone for a group that are eager to get back to the top level of Ladies football.

The Laois team and subs is as follows;

1. Eimear Barry (Shanahoe)

2. Clodagh Dunne (Ballyroan)

3. Amy Potts (St Brigid’s)

4. Amiee Kelly (St Conleth’s)

5. Rachel Williams (Sarsfields)

6. Ellen Healy (Portlaoise)

7. Anna Healy (Park-Ratheniska)

8. Jane Moore (St Brigid’s)

9. Orla Hennessy (Timahoe)

10. Emma Lawlor (St Paul’s)

11. Emily Corbet (Clonaslee)

12. Erone Fitzpatrick (Park-Ratheniska)

13. Mo Nerney (Timahoe)

14. Laura Marie Maher (Sarsfields)

15. Shifra Havill (St Conleth’s)



Subs: Naomi Luttrell (St Conleth’s), Fiona Dooley (Portlaoise), Sarah-Anne Fitzgerald (Portlaoise), Sarah Quigley (Timahoe), Alanna Havill (St Conleth’s), Aisling Donoher (Timahoe), Roisin Larkin (Timahoe), Anna Moore (St Brigid’s), Claire Conlon (Sarsfields), Aoife Kirrane (St Conleth’s), Kelly O’Neill (Graiguecullen), Sarah Larkin (Timahoe), Aisling Lacey (St Brigid’s), Sinead Farrelly (St Joseph’s), Becky Williams (Shanahoe)