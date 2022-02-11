Search

11 Feb 2022

St Fergal's, Rathdowney awarded Sports Capital funding for new Artificial playing surface

"This a significant step forward in our wider plan to develop our sports and classroom facilities" - Principal Gerry Quinn

John King, Board of management and Principal Gerry Quinn

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

11 Feb 2022 6:51 PM

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

St Fergal's Secondary School in Rathdowney have been granted €124,626 for a new artificial playing surface for their sports team to use. Their grant application through the LOETB was successful and it was confirmed by the School today that the allocation granted for the LOETB was for a new all weather pitch at the school in Rathdowney

Principal of St Fergal's in Rathdowney, Gerry Quinn spoke of his delight with the grant success;

“This sports capital grant of €124,626  for an all-weather pitch, is a significant step forward in our wider plan to develop our sports and classroom facilities. We are very grateful to St Brigid's Camogie Club for supporting our application. St Brigid’s already has the use of our sports facilities, which will be enhanced with an all-weather pitch. Jack Chambers, the Minister of State for Sport, acknowledged that we met the priorities for a grant, which include encouragement of female participation in sport. We plan to develop further such participation, as part of our broader commitment to student physical and mental wellbeing.

"It is important to acknowledge our school Board of Management, LOETB, and our local TDs who are providing ongoing support for the development of St Fergal’s College. Míle buíochas libh go léir.

"While our overall enrolment has recently increased by 10%, we are maintaining our family atmosphere, community values and pursuit of educational excellence. An all-weather pitch will support our dedication to making the educational experience of our students the best it can possibly be. This is a great day for St Fergal’s College and a fitting tribute to our proud history in sport.”

A RECORD: €4 million of sports grants allocated to Laois clubs and organisations

55 Laois clubs and organisations set to benefit

Chairperson of the Board of Management Cllr John King states

“This is a very important announcement for St Fergal’s College, the people of Rathdowney and the surrounding areas. I wish to thank the school principal, Gerry Quinn, who is driving this project and who is determined to build on this success so that the school goes from strength to strength.

"Thanks is also due to Ann Marie Maher in Laois County Council who provided support as did a number of officials in LOETB including the Chief Executive Joe Cunningham, the Director of Schools Linda Tynan and the Director of Organisational Support and Development Marie Bracken. It is also important to thank St Brigid’s Camogie Club for their support in securing this huge amount of money”

