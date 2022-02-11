A RECORD: Over 4 million euro of Sports grants allocated to Laois clubs and organisations

Laois sports clubs and organisations are set to receive a 4 million euro windfall of new grants after confirmation of the allocation of funds from the Sports Capital Programme under the Sports Capital and Equipment programme and Regional project funding programme were announced today by Minister Jack Chambers T.D.

A record amount of funding, €3,317,114, has been approved for Laois Clubs/Organisations under the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme while an additional €663,272 of regional Sports grants has also been confirmed.

55 Clubs/Organisations in County Laois will benefit directly from these grants. This too is a record number of grant beneficiaries.

The Sports Capital and Equipment Programme is the Government’s primary vehicle for providing support to sports clubs and communities to develop sports infrastructure around the country to assist in the development or refurbishment of sports facilities and the provision of sports equipment.

The first round of funding under this Programme for equipment only was announced last August with 20 Laois Organisations being allocated funding at that time.

Speaking about the announcement of the 3,317,114 from the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme, Sean Fleming T.D. , Minister of State in the Department of Finance commented;

"The funding announced today provides the opportunity for Clubs/Organisations to make real improvements now to their facilities and ensure that those in every part of society can enjoy the physical and mental benefits of sport and exercise.

"I would like to congratulate all involved on their successful applications and look forward to seeing the work commence so that their teams , members and those in their community can access the new or improved facilities.

"We all recognise the importance of our voluntary and community organisations and I would like to thank all those for their work and day-to-day involvement in their organisation."

From the 3,317,114 euro of funding, 11 Laois sporting clubs will receive over 100,000 euro with Mountrath Community forum CLG leading the way with 150,000 euro to provide universal access to their facilities, refurbishment of their toilets and other upgrades.

Laois County Council have been granted 143,135 for refurbishment of dressing rooms while reigning Laois senior hurling champions, Clough Ballacolla have been awarded 142,361 to be used for the construction of new pitches for both adult and juvenile players.

Portlaoise GAA have will receive 132,224 euro to upgrade their drainage to existing pitches while the LOETB have secured 124,626 euro for the installation of a new artificial surface.

Mountmellick GAA have received 123,000 for development while St Aengus soccer club will have 120,856 euro to work with to help them build a new clubhouse.

Thee local GAA clubs have secured just over 113,000 euro each with Portarlington planning on refurbishing their sports hall and upgrading their floodlights.

The Heath will use the money for a walking track, pitch upgrades and gym equipment while Ballyroan Abbey will be improving the drainage and carrying out pitch maintenance with their 113,000 euro.

The final organisation to break the 100,000 mark is Kildare and Leighlin Diocesan Trust who will receive 102,000 for a new Astro Turf facility at St Colmans NS.

The full list of recipients can be seen below

Finally, the €663,272 of regional Sports grants announced are in addition to the €3,317,114 separately announced today for local projects in County Laois.

This bring the total funding approved for Sports Capital Grants for projects in Laois to €3,980,386.

These are separate allocations as each of these 3 projects will not only benefit County Laois but will also benefit the region.

The 3 projects approved are:

Laois and Offaly ETB: Regional Hockey Pitch at Dunamase College, Portlaoise €300,000

Laois County Council: Gym equipment and accessibility upgrade for a range of multi-sports facilities €300,000

Laois GAA: Ball wall and pitch maintenance equipment including mower €63,272

Minister of State with responsibility for Sport, Jack Chambers T.D., highlighted the huge number of grantees and the wide variety of sports funded:

“Anybody involved in sport at local level knows the importance of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme. I am delighted that today’s announcement represents the highest level of funding ever provided for any round of the Programme.

“As well as the major field sports, funding is being provided to tennis clubs, cricket, boxing, kayaking, wheelchair sports and martial arts to name just some. It is great to see crowds back at big sporting events in recent weeks but our key focus is to get as many people participating as possible. Covid revealed to us all the importance of community and I am particularly pleased that so many community centres and organisations have been allocated funding to develop projects in towns and villages across the country. If we want to achieve our participation targets, we must provide high quality facilities and that is what today’s announcement is all about.

“As well as grants to local clubs, I am also delighted that we are providing over €17m for projects deemed to be of “regional” significance. Amongst these grantees are a number of GAA County Boards, National Governing Bodies of Sport and Local Authorities.”