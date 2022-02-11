€4 million for Laois sports welcomed by Laois Government representatives

The Government's three political representatives in Laois have welcomed the €4 million in sports capital funding for clubs, organisations and State-funded agencies in Laois.

Speaking about the announcement of the €3,317,114 from the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme, Sean Fleming T.D. , Minister of State in the Department of Finance commented:

"The funding announced today provides the opportunity for Clubs/Organisations to make real improvements now to their facilities and ensure that those in every part of society can enjoy the physical and mental benefits of sport and exercise.

"I would like to congratulate all involved on their successful applications and look forward to seeing the work commence so that their teams , members and those in their community can access the new or improved facilities.

"We all recognise the importance of our voluntary and community organisations and I would like to thank all those for their work and day-to-day involvement in their organisation," he said.

Laois/Offaly Fine Gael TD, Charlie Flanagan also welcomed the grants.

“I am delighted that the funding of €3,317,114 is to benefit 55 Sports clubs across County Laois. Active engagement in sports not only helps keep young people healthy, but also builds confidence, independence and promotes team building.

“This important Government funding will greatly benefit sports clubs across Laois over the coming year. The Sports Capital Programme was re-instated by Fine Gael in 2012, and is a real lifeline for teams, clubs and organisations here in Laois," he said.

The allocation was also welcomed by Laois Offaly Minister of State Pippa Hackett.

“The people who run sports organisations are primarily volunteers providing an extraordinary service and deserve to be fully supported in their efforts,” she said.

“As a runner myself, I know that sporting activity is crucial to our physical, mental and social wellbeing. As we emerge from restrictions, we need this activity more than ever.

“These grants will go towards changing rooms, pitches, tracks, lighting and facilities that we need to keep our sports activities going. Clubs have worked hard to apply for these grants and they can rightly celebrate. Unsuccessful applicants will have the opportunity to appeal and I would encourage them to do so,” she said.