12 Feb 2022

Laois team named for hurling league clash with Waterford

Brian Lowry

12 Feb 2022 8:52 AM

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois senior hurling manager Cheddar Plunkett has named his starting 15 to take on Waterford in the second round of the National hurling league on Sunday.

The game throws in at 2pm in Walsh Park in Waterford and Plunkett has more or less stuck with the same 15 that took to the field against Tipperary last week.

From the team that started last Saturday night, 13 of the same players are due to start. Diarmuid Conway was named to start against Tipperary but didn't, with Portlaoise man Frank Flanagan coming in to take his place.

Conway is once again named to start on Sunday but we will have to wait and see if he has recovered from injury to take his place.

The second change is an enforced one with Paddy Purcell suspended after his straight red card last Saturday and his place on the half forward line goes to Stephen Bergin making it three of the six forwards from the Clough-Ballacolla club along with Stephen Maher and Willie Dunphy.

You wouldn't rule out changes to the team that is named as some players have been busy in recent weeks with Fitzgibbon and Sigerson action.

Podge Delaney started for Carlow IT in their quarter final win over UCC during the week and is set to play a semi final this coming week while Frank Flanagan came off the bench in the opening half to feature for UL in their Sigerson cup semi final win over DCU last Thursday.

The team named to start is as follows;

1. Enda Rowland

2. Diarmuid Conway

3. Sean Downey

4. Donnchadh Hartnett

5. Podge Delaney

6. Liam O'Connell

7. Ryan Mullaney

8. Fiachra C Fennell

9. Jack Kelly

10. Stephen Bergin

11. John Lennon

12. Ross King

13. Ben Conroy

14. Willie Dunphy

15. Stephen Maher.

