12 Feb 2022

High scoring Knockbeg College through to South Leinster 'A' football final

2022 South Leinster PPS  Junior 'A' Football Semi final

Pierce O'Dwyer

12 Feb 2022 12:20 AM

A Laois strong Knockbeg Junior football side gained home advantage for their semi final following their strong victories over St. Peter’s, Enniscorthy CBS and Good Counsel in the previous rounds of this competition.

Knockbeg College 2-22

Patrician College, Newbridge 2-8

Patricians got off the mark first with a point from play. Knockbeg's Bobby Doyle knocked over two points in quick succession as the home side found their stride.

They followed up with points from Mikey Murphy, Jeremy Kelly, Jamie Walker and Eoin Mulhall. Towards the end of the half four black cards, two each were handed out for isolated incidents.

The Kildare side tagged on two more points but Knockbegs Mickey Murphy hit back with a well taken goal as they finished the half strong to leave the half time score 1-10 to 0-3 to Knockbeg.

Knockbeg started the second half as they left off in the first half with more points from the outstanding Murphy, Kelly, Mulhall and Jack Behan. This saw them comfortably sail towards victory at 1.19 to 0.03 early in the second half before and Jamie Walker put the final nail in Patricians coffin netting Knockbeg’s second goal.

Patricians added two further points but struggled to close in on their opponents as the home added several more points. Knockbeg brought several subs in the second half and continued to maintain their dominance. However, the visitors finished with two late goals but it was too little too late. Knockbeg emerge victorious  on a score line of 2.22 to 2.08. 

This sees Knockbeg through to the South Leinster PPS Junior A final but it won't be until March 10th due to Mock exams and the mid term break.

Knockbeg

Michael Gaffney(Killeshin), Jack Brennan (Killeshin), Daniel Wall (Grangenolvin), Brian Broderick (Palatine) , Chris Fitzgerald (Killeshin), Darragh Loughman (Ballylinan) (0-1),Kevin Fennelly (Annaough), John Phiri (Askea), TJ Nolan (St Laurences) (0-1), Jamie Walker (Tinryland) ( 1–1), Jermey Kelly (St Joseph’s) (0-5), Jack Behan (Arles Kilcruise) (0-1),Eoin Mulhall (Arles Kilruise) (0-2), Mikey Murphy (St Joseph’s) (1-7), Bobby Doyle (Tinryland) (0-3) Subs used: Ennae Byrne (Arles Killeen) (0-1), Mackenzie McIvor (Ballylinan), Tommy Hutton (Killeshin), Jamie O Gorman (Castledermot), Cian Cashman , Cian Campion (Palatine), Oran Kirwan (Grange), Luke Bramley (Askea), Cody Tucker (Graiguecullen), Diarmuid Downey, Eoin Dunne (Ballylinan), Adam Hennessy (Stradbally),  

