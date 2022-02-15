Search

15 Feb 2022

All this weeks Laois GAA fixtures as club action set to resume

Laois GAA Fixtures

Brian Lowry

15 Feb 2022 1:21 PM

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois GAA have confirmed that club action in the County will resume this weekend with the Kelly Cup the competition that will start off 2022.

The senior football competition is always a keenly contested affair and round one is set to commence this Friday night. 13 teams in total have entered the pre-season competition as a warm up before the leagues start later in the Spring.

There was no final played in 2020 as it had to be halted due to the Covid-19 while it didn't get off the ground at all in 2021 but the competition, scheduled to last about a month is all set to go for 2022.

A range of County teams are also in action this weekend and the full list of fixtures for the next seven days can be found below.

Friday February 18
Laois Shopping Centre Kelly Cup Group A Round 1
Tony Byrne Park 20:00 St Joseph's V Ballylinan


Saturday 19 February
Allianz Football League Roinn 3
Brewster Park 18:00 Laois v Fermanagh

Leinster Under 20 Football Development League - John Kerins Cup
LOETB CoE 14:00 Laois v Kildare

Leinster Under 20 Hurling Development League

Carlow Venue 14:00 Laois v Carlow

Sunday February 20
Laois Shopping Centre Kelly Cup Group A Round 1
Clonaslee 12:30 Clonaslee St Manmans V O'Dempsey's

Laois Shopping Centre Kelly Cup Group C Round 1
Emo 12:30 Emo V Park Ratheniska

Laois Shopping Centre Kelly Cup Group D Round 3
Killeshin GAA 12:30 Killeshin V Ballyroan Abbey

Laois Ladies football club set to compete in 33rd annual Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé football festival

Lucky Laois Punter cleans up after incredible Soccer bet pays out

