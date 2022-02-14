Lucky Laois Punter cleans up after incredible Soccer bet pays out

An incredible winning streak that lasted for six days has ended up putting over €25,000 into the pocket of a County Laois football punter.

The anonymous winner had placed a €50 bet online with BoyleSports on 22 teams ranging from the Premier League to the top division in Poland.

The winning run started with PSV (1/10) winning 4-0 in the Dutch Cup last Tuesday, while other hot favourites like Liverpool (2/11), Man City (1/8) and Rangers (2/7) all delivered victories as the odds anticipated.

The ambitious bet was left hinging on the match between Celtic and Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup on Sunday and 1/12 shots Celtic made no mistake with a comfortable 4-0 victory.

The stunning run of 22 victories without a blemish allowed the punter to log back in to see their account balance topped up by a whopping €25,680.75.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said

“Anyone who picks out 22 teams without one letting them down deserves every cent, so we send huge congratulations to our Laois customer on their big win. Every single team was a hot odds-on favourite, so they made it look easy and we wish them happy spending.”