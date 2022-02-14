Portlaoise RFC Women win in the muck to earn Leinster League points

PORTLAOISE Women XV travelled travelled the long road to Arklow on Sunday for their Leinster Division 3 and came away with a deserved if somewhat mucky victory.

Arklow 0

Portlaoise24

The game was played on a waterlogged pitch to say the least which during the course of the game turned into a mud bath making playing conditions restrictive for both teams.

From the start Portlaoise took the game to Arklow and immediately put pressure on the Arklow line. This pressure paid off after just five minutes when Arklow were penalised and Portlaoise awarded a penalty which scrum half Jenny Keegan converted to give the visitors an early three point lead.

With pitch condition’s getting worse Portlaoise continued to dominate and the forwards were getting the better of exchanges keeping the home team camped in their own 22 for remainder of the half. Despite going close on many occasions Portlaoise failed to score again leaving the score 0-3 in favour of the visitors at the break.

In the second period Portlaoise continued their domination and were rewarded 15 minutes into the half when prop Rosie Palmer popped up to score the game's opening try under the posts after some good inter-play between the forwards and backs, which was duly converted by Jenny Keegan.

From the kick off Arklow made one of their rare visits to the Portlaoise half and mounted some pressure on the visitors' line but were penalised and the visitors cleared their lines. Portlaoise continued to put pressure on the home side and were again rewarded when, after some good work again between the forwards and backs, Rosie Palmer brook free to score her and the visitors' second try which Keegan again converted.

From reset Arklow’s out-half kicked the ball and it was scooped up by Jenny Keegan who had now moved to the left wing. She showed great speed running in from the half way line to score Portlaoise third try of the day which she converted herself.

With the game going into the final 10 minutes Arklow had a player sin-binned and were now down to 14 players. When play resumed Portlaoise's player of the match, Stephanie Gleeson scored what would have been a bonus point try, but the referee called back play for a forward pass and awarder a scrum to the home side.

Arklow made a late effort to get on the score board but were unable to break through the visitors' defence and Portlaoise ran out worthy winners. The team is on the road again next weekend with New Ross being the venue next Sunday for a 1pm kick-off.

PORTLAOISE: Becca Mullens (Captain), Ali Holmes, Yvonne Palmer, Rosie Palmer, Rachel Murphy, Stephanie Gleeson, Denica McGrath, Rachel Palmer, Hayley Fitzgibbon, Jorja Mullens, Shauna O’Grady, Aoibhean Egan, Emma Smith, Sandra Keegan, Jenny Keegan and Krisha Dwane.