Laois man appointed as Academy lead for Limerick soccer club Treaty United

Limerick based League of Ireland club Treaty United has today announced the appointment of Laois' Shane Keegan as Academy Lead at the Football Club.

Rathdowney native Keegan joins the club immediately and will work collaboratively with Ger Moran and the Academy Managers across the club. The appointment coincides with the new EA Sports underage National League season beginning early next month.

Keegan has league of Ireland experience at Wexford Youths, Galway United and Dundalk while his stint with Dundalk also coincided with him taking charge of the side during their Europa League campaign where they took on some of the top teams in Europe, including Arsenal.

Hurling is also a big love of the Rathdowney men and he managed his native club Rathdowney-Errill during the 2021 season where they were beaten by eventual champions Clough-Ballacolla in the County semi final.

Speaking on his new high profile appointment, Keegan, who is also a regular contributor to 'Off The Ball' soccer coverage on Newstalk commented;

“The club and I have spoken at length and I am excited to add my experience, knowledge and work ethic to Treaty United. I look forward to working with the coaches and players at the football club, and with the new season on the horizon I look forward to adding to the building blocks in place, and continue to develop players who will progress to play senior league of Ireland at the club.”

Treaty United Chairman Conn Murray was keen to acknowledge the experience that Shane will bring to Treaty United.

“We are very excited as a club to welcome Shane to the academy set up, his national league experience will be invaluable to us as we are still finding our feet as a league of Ireland club. Shane will work across our academy set up, developing players, as we continue to support young local talent getting into our first teams”.