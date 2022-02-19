Keogh fires four goals as St Joseph’s kick off 2022 with stylish victory in Kelly Cup

The opening competitive game of the 2022 Laois club football season got underway on Friday night in Kellyville, with St Joseph’s at home to neighbours Ballylinan in the first round of Group A in the Kelly Cup.

It was the home side who cruised to victory, as a player with inter-county experience, Michael Keogh, showed his class and scored four goals on the night for the St Joseph’s side.

St Joseph’s 6-7

Ballylinan 0-8

Ballylinan struggled to get to grips with the pace and power at which St Joseph’s operated, particularly in the first half. The Ballylinan men face Clonaslee St Manman’s in the next phase of Kelly Cup Group A. St Joseph’s, on the other hand, will look to build on this impressive display the next day out against O’Dempsey’s, which will likely prove a sterner test.

St Joseph’s showed their intent right from the off here, as Michael Keogh went on a lung-bursting run from around the centre of the pitch, played a one-two with Michael Dempsey, before finishing it into the bottom right corner of the net.

Ballylinan got on the scoreboard through their full-forward Ciarán Farrell, who knocked over a free. However, Ballylinan we’re struggling to deal with the pace at which St Joseph’s were playing and conceded another two goals shortly after.

St Joseph’s full-forward, Matthew Campion, found the net as he picked out the top right-hand corner and gave Tom Wright no chance in goals. Michael Keogh added a point from a free for St Joseph’s, before Conor Kealy grabbed the third goal, as he cleverly lobbed Tom Wright this time.

Ciarán Farrell responded with a free for Ballylinan, but Danny Hickey hit back for St Joseph’s with two points from play. Ciarán Farrell was Ballylinan’s main scorer throughout, and he added two more points to his name, one from a free and the other a lovely effort from play.

St Joseph’s were truly ruthless in the first half and all but put the game to bed with two more goals before half-time. Michael Keogh grabbed two more for himself, with one coming from a spot-kick, and the other a low finish after he had been set up by Adam Campion. Ballylinan’s Jesse McEvoy landed the last score of the half, as St Joseph’s held a 5-3 to 0-5 advantage.

St Joseph’s slowed down in the second half, as they utilised their bench knowing the result was in the bag. Danny Hickey kicked the opening score of the second half to bring his tally to three points for the night, and then substitute Niall Brennan added another.

Ballylinan replied with points from Farrell (free) and Joey Walsh. St Joseph’s were reduced to fourteen men in the second half. Conor Kealy received his marching orders from referee Seamus Mulhare, as he tried to demonstrate his unhappiness with a decision.

Keogh and Farrell traded points from placed balls before St Joseph’s finished the match strongly. Centre-back Jack Lacey curled over a lovely point before Keogh rounded proceedings off with his fourth goal after excellent work from Matthew Campion.

ST JOSEPH’S

Scorers: Michael Keogh 4-2 (1-0 pen, 0-2 frees), Danny Hickey 0-3, Matthew Campion and Conor Kealy 1-0 each, Niall Brennan and Jack Lacey 0-1 each

Team: Aaron Cooney; Tom Dunne, Adam Benson Byrne, Aidan Brennan; Adam Campion, Jack Lacey, Tomás Byrne; Gearoid Lynch, Michael Dempsey; Danny Hickey, Dan Dunne, Michael Keogh; Conor Kealy, Matthew Campion, Josh Lacey. Subs: Ciarán Condron, Niall Brennan, Eoin Cahill, Adam Delaney, Daire Lacey

BALLYLINAN

Scorers: Ciaran Farrell 0-6 (0-5 frees), Joey Walsh and Jesse McEvoy 0-1 each

Team: Tom Wright; Kaylem Curtis, Cathal Leonard, Jack Hickey; Jesse McEvoy, Kevin Byrne, Luke Philips; Paul Lummon, Liam Kealy; Jak Delaney, Larry Kealy, Podge Walsh; Joey Walsh, Ciaran Farrell, Cian Dunne. Sub: John Kealy

REFEREE: Seamus Mulhare (The Heath)