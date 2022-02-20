Laois Ladies footballers make it two wins from two following victory over Tipperary

The Laois Ladies footballers were on a high after their excellent opening-round victory over Clare in Crettyard last weekend, where Mo Nerney struck 2-5 to help them on their way to collecting two points in Division two.

Donie Brennan’s charges were looking to continue that form against another Munster outfit, this time in the form of Tipperary, on Sunday afternoon in Heywood. Tipperary had fallen to defeat against Kerry in their opening-round clash, so Laois to heap even more pressure on them.

The stakes were massive for the home side here. Laois knew that if they could come out with a win in this one, they would be all but guaranteed a semi-final spot in the Division two league.

Laois 2-8

Tipperary 2-6

Laois played against a gale-force wind in the first half, as they looked to just keep in touch with Tipperary. However, they were dealt a blow right from the off by conceding a quick early goal.

Tipperary wing-back, Sarah English, made her way into the Laois 45’. She took a punt from a distance, and her effort ended up looping over Eimear Barry in the Laois goals and into the back of the net.

Erone Fitzpatrick responded straight away though for Laois to get them up and running on the smooth surface in Heywood. Fitzpatrick went on one of her trademark powerful surges forward, as she beat a few Tipperary defenders before splitting the uprights.

Laois conceded two early goals the last day against Clare before clawing the deficit back in the second half to win. They would be forced to do the same here as well, as Tipperary got in for goal number two. Tipperary midfielder Caitlin Kennedy found the bottom left corner this time.

However, just like against Clare, that second goal seemed to be the wake-up call Laois required to kick themselves into gear. Jane Moore picked out the run of Emma Lawlor inside down the opposite end, and although Lawlor fumbled the ball at first, she successfully picked it up at the second time of asking and fired it into the net.

Tipperary replied by adding on two points. Their two midfielders, Anna Rose Kennedy, and Caitlin Kennedy, (who are sisters), raised a white flag each as Laois struggled to deal with their power in the first half.

Laois finished the first half strongly though to leave a goal in it at half-time despite playing against a strong wind. Shifra Havill, who impressed on her debut the last day, fired over from close range before Mo Nerney landed a free between the posts. Laois trailed 1-3 to 2-3 at the break.

Laois were on the scoreboard first as the second half got underway in Heywood, with Shifra Havill curling over a lovely score off her right boot.

Mo Nerney, who had been kept quiet by the Tipperary backs in the first half, came alive in the second half as Laois enjoyed the benefits of the wind. Nerney played a quick one-two with Laura-Marie Maher before striking over with her left and leaving one between the sides.

Nerney kicked two more points after that, one from play and one from a free, to hand Laois the advantage for the first time in the match. The Laois ladies could sense that Tipperary were there for the taking at this stage. Shifra Havill notched her third point after Laois turned Tipperary over in their own half.

Emma Morrissey pointed a free much-needed free for Tipperary just before the second water break, as the away team now trailed 2-4 to 1-8 after 46 minutes of action.

Eimear Barry was forced to make a couple of decent saves upon the restart though, as Tipperary let Laois know that this contest was not finished. They did level through an Emma Morrisey free, but Laois’ markswoman, Mo Nerney, delivered the goods once more. Nerney fired in a crucial goal down the other end to give her side a three-point cushion with ten minutes remaining.

Emma Morrissey popped over another free for Tipperary to cut the gap back to two points, but time was running out and they needed a goal. Try as they might though, the Laois defence was compact and organised, as they held on for a brilliant victory to move top of Division two.

LAOIS

Scorers: Mo Nerney 1-4 (0-2 frees), Emma Lawlor 1-0, Shifra Havill 0-3, Erone Fitzpatrick 0-1

Team: Eimear Barry; Clodagh Dunne, Amy Potts, Aimee Kelly; Rachel Williams, Ellen Healy, Anna Healy; Jane Moore, Orla Hennessy; Shifra Havill, Laura-Marie Maher, Erone Fitzpatrick; Sarah Quigley, Mo Nerney, Emma Lawlor. Subs: Sarah-Anne Fitzgerald for Quigley (39 mins), Alanna Havill for Hennessy (49 mins), Anna Moore for J Moore (53 mins), Roisin Larkin for S Havill (57 mins)

TIPPERARY

Scorers: Caitlin Kennedy 1-1, Emma Morrissey 0-4 (0-3 frees), Sarah English 1-0, Anna Rose Kennedy 0-1,

Team: Lauren Fitzpatrick; Carrie Davey, Laura Morrissey, Niamh Martin; Sarah English, Emma Cronin, Elaine Kelly; Caitlin Kennedy, Anna Rose Kennedy; Maureen Murphy, Marie Creedon, Cliona O'Dwyer; Angela McGuigan. Maria Curley, Emma Morrissey. Subs: Nicole Shelley for Kelly (41 mins), Casey Hennessy for McGuigan (45 mins)

REFEREE: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow)























