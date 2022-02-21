Laois GAA legend congratulates next generation on graduation day in Dublin

Mark Barry and Alex Mohan with Ross Munnelly at DCU. Picture credit: Maxwells
A Laois GAA legend was on hand in Dublin to congratulate two up and coming Laois county players on their graduation from Dublin City University.
Mark Barry, graduated in Accounting and Finance while Alex Mohan graduated in Business Studies from DCU on Monday, February 21.
Ross Munnelly, who is Director of Alumni Relations at the DCU, caught up with the two lads on their graduation day at the Glasnevin campus to congratulate them on their academic achievement.
Mark is an O'Dempsey's club man while Alex plays for Laois County Champions Portarlington.
