19 Feb 2022

33 man panel announced as Laois U20 hurlers gear up for Leinster championship

Brian Lowry

19 Feb 2022 10:23 AM

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois under 20 hurling manager Ollie Hally has announced his panel for the upcoming season. With a strong spread of clubs represented, they kick off their league campaign with a tussle against Carlow today (Saturday).

14 clubs have players on the panel with The Harps leading the way with six men on board while they have also picked their Captain and vice Captains.

Abbeyleix man Fionan Mahoney will Captain the group while Castletown's Tadhg Cuddy and Ballinakill's Ian Shanahan will act as vice Captains.

Reigning Senior hurling champions - Clough-Ballacolla have four players on the panel while Borris-Kilcotton and Trumera both have three players selected.

Camross, Rathdowney-Errill and Castletown will have two players each on the panel with Ballinakill, Portlaoise, Park-Ratheniska/Timahoe, Ballyfin, Rosenallis and Clonaslee St Manmans completing the list with one each.

Laois will play the winners of Down and Antrim in the Leinster championship.

The full panel is as follows

James Duggan (The Harps)
Cody Comerford (The Harps)
Cathal Murphy (The Harps)
Ciaran Burke (The Harps)
Tiernach Doheny (The Harps)
Rian Edwards (The Harps)
Shaun Fitzpatrick (Abbeyleix)
Fionan Mahoney (Abbeyleix)
Lawson Obular (Abbeyleix)
Eamon Fitzpatrick (Abbeyleix)
Colin Byrne (Abbeyleix)
Cillian Dunne (Clough-Ballacolla)
Padraig Brennan (Clough-Ballacolla)
Darragh Hogan (Clough-Ballacolla)
Kevin Mulhall (Clough-Ballacolla)
Adam Kirwan (Trumera)
Bryan Bredin (Trumera)
Finian O’Connor-Cuddy (Trumera)
Niall Coss (Borris-Kilcotton)
Philip Tynan (Borris-Kilcotton)
Noah Quinlan (Borris-Kilcotton)
Tomas Keyes (Camross)
Daniel Delaney (Camross)
Padraig Rafter (Rathdowney-Errill)
Paddy Hassett (Rathdowney-Errill)
Aaron Phelan (Castletown)
Tadhg Cuddy (Castletown)
Eddie Critchley (Portlaoise)
Ian Shanahan (Ballinakill)
Eoin Connolly (Ballyfin)
Danny Brennan (Park-Ratheniska/Timahoe)
Diarmuid Dooley (Rosenallis)
Cian Conroy (Clonaslee-St Manman’s)

Local News

