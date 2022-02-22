All this weeks Laois GAA Fixtures as club and county action to the fore

Laois GAA Fixtures
Tuesday 22nd February
Laois Shopping Centre Kelly Cup Group B Round 1
Stradbally GAA 20:00 Stradbally V Graiguecullen
Saturday 26th February
Allianz Football League Roinn 3
MW Hire O’Moore Park 18:00 Laois v Antrim
Leinster Under 20 Football Development League - John Kerins Cup:
Meath Venue 14:00 Laois v Meath
Laois Shopping Centre Kelly Cup Group C Round 2
Ratheniska 15:30 Park Ratheniska V Crettyard
Sunday 27th February
Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1B
UPMC Nowlan Park 14:00 Laois v Kilkenny
Laois Shopping Centre Kelly Cup Group A Round 2
Ballylinan GAA 12:00 Ballylinan V Clonaslee St Manmans
O'Dempsey's 12:00 O'Dempseys V St Joseph's
Laois Shopping Centre Kelly Cup Group D Round 2
Arles Kilcruise 12:00 Arles/Kilcruise V Killeshin
Tuesday 1st March
Laois Shopping Centre Kelly Cup Group B Round 2
Graiguecullen 19:30 Graiguecullen V Timahoe
