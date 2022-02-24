Draws made for 2022 Laois football championships

The draws have been made for all the adult Laois football championships for 2022. The draws were carried out by Laois GAA over Facebook live on Thursday evening.
It's the time of year that clubs have been waiting for and while it will be July before the championships kick off, nothing whets the appetite more than seeing who you will be coming up against when it gets down to the real business of the championship.
The Senior and Intermediate championships will be run as previous years in a knockout format with a second chance.
There will be 13 clubs in the Junior 'A' grade split into four groups with the top two in each progressing to the quarter finals.
12 teams will be after Junior 'B' glory with the teams in four groups with only the top team coming out of those and making their way to a semi final.
There is also a massive entry in the Junior 'C' competition and this will be a straight knockout championship.
Senior football, Intermediate football, Junior A, B and C draws were all carried out and they are the draws in full are below
SENIOR FOOTBALL ROUND 1
Arles-Killeen v Portarlington
Graiguecullen v Clonaslee St Manmans
Portlaoise v Emo
O’Dempsey’s v Killeshin
Rosenallis v Ballyroan-Abbey
St Joseph’s v Ballylinan
Stradbally v Ballyfin
Park-Ratheniska v Courtwood
INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL ROUND 1
The Rock v Crettyard
Ballyroan-Abbey v Timahoe
O’Dempsey’s v The Heath
Mountmellick v Arles-Kilcruise
JUNIOR 'A' FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Group A
Annanough
Graiguecullen
St Joseph’s
Killeshin
Group B
Spink
Portarlington
The Heath
Group C
Castletown
Portlaoise
Barrowhouse
Group D
The Harps
Slieve Bloom
Kilcavan
JUNIOR 'B' FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Group A
Stradbally
The Rock
Graiguecullen
Portlaoise
Group B
Arles-Killeen
Rosenallis
Mountmellick
Group C
Emo
Ballyfin
Ballylinan
Group D
Camross
Errill
Kilcotton
JUNIOR 'C' FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Group A
Shanahoe
Mountrath
Borris-In-Ossory
Group B
Rathdowney
Colt
Crettyard
Group C
Arles-Kilcruise
Killeshin
Park-Ratheniska
Group D
Clonaslee-St Manman’s
Ballyroan-Abbey
Timahoe
Group E
Portarlington
Kilcavan
O’Dempsey’s
Group F
Annanough
Courtwood
Rosenallis
Group G
The Heath
St Joseph’s
Portlaoise
Group H
Barrowhouse
Spink
Stradbally
