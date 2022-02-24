Draws made for 2022 Laois football championships

The draws have been made for all the adult Laois football championships for 2022. The draws were carried out by Laois GAA over Facebook live on Thursday evening.

It's the time of year that clubs have been waiting for and while it will be July before the championships kick off, nothing whets the appetite more than seeing who you will be coming up against when it gets down to the real business of the championship.

The Senior and Intermediate championships will be run as previous years in a knockout format with a second chance.

There will be 13 clubs in the Junior 'A' grade split into four groups with the top two in each progressing to the quarter finals.

12 teams will be after Junior 'B' glory with the teams in four groups with only the top team coming out of those and making their way to a semi final.

There is also a massive entry in the Junior 'C' competition and this will be a straight knockout championship.

Senior football, Intermediate football, Junior A, B and C draws were all carried out and they are the draws in full are below

SENIOR FOOTBALL ROUND 1

Arles-Killeen v Portarlington

Graiguecullen v Clonaslee St Manmans

Portlaoise v Emo

O’Dempsey’s v Killeshin

Rosenallis v Ballyroan-Abbey

St Joseph’s v Ballylinan

Stradbally v Ballyfin

Park-Ratheniska v Courtwood

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL ROUND 1

The Rock v Crettyard

Ballyroan-Abbey v Timahoe

O’Dempsey’s v The Heath

Mountmellick v Arles-Kilcruise



JUNIOR 'A' FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP



Group A

Annanough

Graiguecullen

St Joseph’s

Killeshin



Group B

Spink

Portarlington

The Heath



Group C

Castletown

Portlaoise

Barrowhouse



Group D

The Harps

Slieve Bloom

Kilcavan

JUNIOR 'B' FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP



Group A

Stradbally

The Rock

Graiguecullen

Portlaoise



Group B

Arles-Killeen

Rosenallis

Mountmellick



Group C

Emo

Ballyfin

Ballylinan



Group D

Camross

Errill

Kilcotton

JUNIOR 'C' FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP



Group A

Shanahoe

Mountrath

Borris-In-Ossory



Group B

Rathdowney

Colt

Crettyard



Group C

Arles-Kilcruise

Killeshin

Park-Ratheniska



Group D

Clonaslee-St Manman’s

Ballyroan-Abbey

Timahoe



Group E

Portarlington

Kilcavan

O’Dempsey’s



Group F

Annanough

Courtwood

Rosenallis

Group G

The Heath

St Joseph’s

Portlaoise



Group H

Barrowhouse

Spink

Stradbally