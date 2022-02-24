Search

25 Feb 2022

Draws made for 2022 Laois football championships

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

24 Feb 2022 9:06 PM

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

The draws have been made for all the adult Laois football championships for 2022. The draws were carried out by Laois GAA over Facebook live on Thursday evening.

It's the time of year that clubs have been waiting for and while it will be July before the championships kick off, nothing whets the appetite more than seeing who you will be coming up against when it gets down to the real business of the championship.

The Senior and Intermediate championships will be run as previous years in a knockout format with a second chance.

There will be 13 clubs in the Junior 'A' grade split into four groups with the top two in each progressing to the quarter finals.

12 teams will be after Junior 'B' glory with the teams in four groups with only the top team coming out of those and making their way to a semi final.

There is also a massive entry in the Junior 'C' competition and this will be a straight knockout championship.

Senior football, Intermediate football, Junior A, B and C draws were all carried out and they are the draws in full are below

SENIOR FOOTBALL ROUND 1

Arles-Killeen v Portarlington

Graiguecullen v Clonaslee St Manmans
Portlaoise v Emo
O’Dempsey’s v Killeshin
Rosenallis v Ballyroan-Abbey
St Joseph’s v Ballylinan
Stradbally v Ballyfin
Park-Ratheniska v Courtwood

INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL ROUND 1
The Rock v Crettyard
Ballyroan-Abbey v Timahoe
O’Dempsey’s v The Heath
Mountmellick v Arles-Kilcruise

JUNIOR 'A' FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP


Group A

Annanough
Graiguecullen
St Joseph’s
Killeshin


Group B

Spink
Portarlington
The Heath


Group C

Castletown
Portlaoise
Barrowhouse


Group D

The Harps
Slieve Bloom
Kilcavan

JUNIOR 'B' FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Group A

Stradbally
The Rock
Graiguecullen
Portlaoise


Group B 

Arles-Killeen
Rosenallis
Mountmellick


Group C

Emo
Ballyfin
Ballylinan


Group D

Camross
Errill
Kilcotton

JUNIOR 'C' FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Group A

Shanahoe
Mountrath
Borris-In-Ossory


Group B

Rathdowney
Colt
Crettyard


Group C

Arles-Kilcruise
Killeshin
Park-Ratheniska


Group D

Clonaslee-St Manman’s
Ballyroan-Abbey
Timahoe


Group E

Portarlington
Kilcavan
O’Dempsey’s


Group F

Annanough
Courtwood
Rosenallis

Group G

The Heath
St Joseph’s
Portlaoise


Group H

Barrowhouse
Spink
Stradbally

