Draws made for 2022 Laois hurling championships

The draws for the adult Laois hurling championships were made on Thursday evening. Laois GAA broadcast the draws through Facebook live with draws for the senior championship right down to Junior C being made.
The draws in full are
SENIOR HURLING
Group A
Clough-Ballacolla
Camross
The Harps
Castletown
Group B
Borris-Kilcotton
Rathdowney-Errill
Rosenallis
Ballinakill
PREMIER INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP
Group A
Abbeyleix
Trumera
Portlaoise
Rathdowney-Errill
Group B
Ballyfin
Slieve Bloom
Camross
Clonaslee-St Manman’s
INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP
Group A
Ballypickas
Mountrath
Borris-Kilcotton
The Harps
Group B
Mountmellick
Clonad
Clough-Ballacolla
Colt-Shanahoe
JUNIOR 'A' HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP
Group A
Borris-Kilcotton
Colt Shanahoe
Camross
Portlaoise
Group B
Rathdowney-Errill
Abbeyleix
Castletown
Park-Ratheniska-Timahoe
JUNIOR 'B' HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP
Group A
Rosenallis
Mountmellick
Kyle
Castletown
Group B
Mountrath
Ballinakill
Portlaoise
Group C
The Harps
Clough-Ballacolla
Rathdowney-Errill
JUNIOR 'C' HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP
Group A
Rosenallis
Camross
Abbeyleix
Ballyfin
Group B
Clonad
Clonaslee-St Manman’s
Trumera
The Harps
Group C
Borris-Kilcotton
Park-Ratheniska-Timahoe
Ballypickas
Group D
Ballinakill
Clough-Ballacolla
Mountrath
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.