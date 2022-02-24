Search

25 Feb 2022

Draws made for 2022 Laois hurling championships

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

24 Feb 2022 9:19 PM

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

The draws for the adult Laois hurling championships were made on Thursday evening. Laois GAA broadcast the draws through Facebook live with draws for the senior championship right down to Junior C being made.

The draws in full are

SENIOR HURLING
Group A

Clough-Ballacolla
Camross
The Harps
Castletown


Group B

Borris-Kilcotton
Rathdowney-Errill
Rosenallis
Ballinakill

PREMIER INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Group A

Abbeyleix
Trumera
Portlaoise
Rathdowney-Errill


Group B

Ballyfin
Slieve Bloom
Camross
Clonaslee-St Manman’s

INTERMEDIATE HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Group A

Ballypickas
Mountrath
Borris-Kilcotton
The Harps

Group B

Mountmellick
Clonad
Clough-Ballacolla
Colt-Shanahoe

JUNIOR 'A' HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Group A 

Borris-Kilcotton
Colt Shanahoe
Camross
Portlaoise


Group B

Rathdowney-Errill
Abbeyleix
Castletown
Park-Ratheniska-Timahoe

JUNIOR 'B' HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP

Group A 

Rosenallis
Mountmellick
Kyle
Castletown

Group B

Mountrath
Ballinakill
Portlaoise


Group C

The Harps
Clough-Ballacolla
Rathdowney-Errill


JUNIOR 'C' HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP
Group A

Rosenallis
Camross
Abbeyleix
Ballyfin


Group B

Clonad
Clonaslee-St Manman’s
Trumera
The Harps


Group C

Borris-Kilcotton
Park-Ratheniska-Timahoe
Ballypickas


Group D

Ballinakill
Clough-Ballacolla
Mountrath

