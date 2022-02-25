Sheehan names Laois team for Football league clash with Antrim

Laois manager Billy Sheehan has named his starting 15 to take on Antrim in the third round of the National league on Saturday night. Throw in is at 6pm in O'Moore Park and the game is one that they will be looking forward too after their game against Fermanagh was called off last weekend.

Antrim have made a decent start to life in Division 3, beating Fermanagh in the opening round game before going down to Limerick in round 2. Their game with Wicklow in round 3 was one of the few games that went ahead last weekend but they got the win and sit on four points, two ahead of Laois.

The team shows two changes from the one that took on Westmeath in the last round with Matthew Byron coming into the goals for his league debut in place of Danny Bolger. The other change is at wing forward with Crettyard's Cormac Murphy coming in for Brian Byrne.

Laois have started the league campaign with an away win against Louth before falling to defeat on home soil to Westmeath.

The Laois team in full is as follows;

1. Matthew Byron (Courtwood)

2. James Kelly (St Joseph’s)

3. Trevor Collins (Graiguecullen)

4. Alex Mohan (Portarlington)

5. Sean O’Flynn (Courtwood)

6. John O’Loughlin (Rosenallis)

7. Gareth Dillon (Portlaoise)

8. James Finn (Ballyfin)

9. Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise)

10. Cormac Murphy (Crettyard)

11. Eoin Lowry (Killeshin)

12. Paddy O’Sullivan (Portarlington)

13. Mark Barry (O’Dempsey’s)

14. Evan O’Carroll (Crettyard)

15. Gary Walsh (Ballylinan)