Kelly's wonder goal earns Crettyard draw with Park Ratheniska in Kelly cup

The reigning Intermediate champions, Park-Ratheniska, began their 2022 campaign against a team they defeated in their path to glory last season. Crettyard were comfortably accounted for in round two of the Intermediate Championship last year by Park-Ratheniska, as Kieran Kelly's charges went on to successfully claim the Intermediate crown.

The two sides once again met but this time in the opening round of the Kelly Cup in Ratheniska on Sunday afternoon. This match-up was much more competitive though, as a sensational last-minute strike from Crettyard corner-back James Kelly meant the points were split evenly here.

Park-Ratheniska 1-8

Crettyard 1-8

Crettyard enjoyed a lot of possession in the opening half but failed to make things click upfront. Park-Ratheniska, on the other hand, looked far more comfortable going towards goal as they showed some of the pace and skill that helped them enjoy success last year.

Park-Ratheniska grabbed an early goal at their home ground. It was a fine team move, as DJ O’Connell unselfishly palmed across to a flying Kieran Delaney who fisted to the net.

Colm Brennan charged up from center-back to slot over a 45’ for Park-Ratheniska, before Stephen Knowles showed his poise up top to pop over their first score from play. Crettyard continued to enjoy plenty of possession, but the Park-Ratheniska men were well set up and made it very difficult for them to get any shots on target.

Park-Ratheniska captain and full-back, Mark Delaney, landed a sublime score off his left to push his side’s lead out to six. Full-forward Brian Dunne curled over his first before Stephen Knowles kicked his second point after a lovely pass from Brian Flanagan.

Crettyard did manage to grab their only score of the half just before the whistle went for half-time. Brian Brennan slotted over a free for Crettyard, as they trailed 0-1 to 1-5 at the interval.

However, Crettyard would enjoy the elements of the wind in the second half so they were by no means out of this one yet. Teenager Jonah Kelly, who looked dangerous in the first half, scored their second point after he claimed a mark and placed it over.

Kieran Delaney and Jonah Kelly swapped points from placed balls after that before Kelly kicked three points on the trot to get Crettyard right back into the contest. The first of the three scores came from a mark, the second was a fine score from play that was kicked off his weaker left, and the third was from a placed ball.

Park-Ratheniska substitute, James Connolly, pointed a free upon being introduced to stem the tide a little. However, Crettyard continued to mount pressure on Park-Ratheniska as frees from Brian Brennan and Jonah Kelly left just a goal between the sides.

With virtually the last kick of the ball, Crettyard managed to work a goal and steal a draw. Centre-forward Criostoir Maher played a 45’ short to Jonah Kelly, who quickly gave it back to Maher and he found the onrushing James Kelly. The corner-back sent an unstoppable rocket of a shot into the top right corner of the net, as Crettyard salvaged a point in this Kelly Cup tie.

PARK-RATHENISKA

Scorers: Kieran Delaney 1-2 (0-2 frees), Stephen Knowles 0-2, James Connolly (free) Colm Brennan (45'), Mark Delaney and Brian Dunne 0-1 each

Team: Jamie Downey; Peter Conroy, Mark Delaney, Benny Greene; Sean Tierney, Colm Brennan, Jimmy Langton; Richie Hitchcock, Mark G Delany; Kieran Delaney, Brian Flanagan; DJ O'Connell, Brian Dunne, Stephen Knowles. Subs: David Brennan (HT), James Connolly for Knowles (42 mins), Benny Dowling for O'Connell (45 mins), Mark Ramsbottom for Dunne (46 mins), Keelan Barry for M Delaney (51 mins), Stephen McCabe for Flanagan (51 mins)

CRETTYARD

Scorers: Jonah Kelly 0-6 (0-3 frees, 0-2 marks), James Kelly 1-0, Brian Brennan 0-2 frees

Team: Josh Kelly; Brian O'Sullivan, Pat Brennan, James Kelly; John Brennan. Pierce Nash, Dara Kelly; Podge Lawlor, Pa O'Reilly; Brian Brennan, Criostoir Maher, Mark Delaney; Eoin O'Shea, Jonah Kelly, Barry Doyle.

REFEREE: Maurice Deegan (Stradbally)