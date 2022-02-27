IN PICTURES: Laois GAA supporters turn out in force to watch Laois draw with Antrim

The Laois footballers entertained Antrim on Saturday night in O'Moore Park and the loyal GAA fan base in the O'Moore County really did come out in force despite the howling winds.
Local photographer Denis Byrne got some great shots for us on Sunday of supporters enjoying being back in the moment.
