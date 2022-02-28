IN PICTURES: Celebrations all round for Laois Minor Camogie champions Camross

There were great scenes in Abbeyleix on Saturday afternoon as Camross claimed the delayed 2021 Laois Minor 'A Camogie championship with a comprehensive victory over St Brigid's.
Our photographer Denis Byrne was on hand to capture the celebrations.
Click on the next icon to scroll through the photos
Glanbia's mozzerella factory in Portlaoise during construction phase in the Junction 17 National Enterprise Park
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.