Search

03 Mar 2022

Portlaoise CBS set up all Laois South Leinster Quarter final

Second Years South Leinster Quarter Final

Portlaoise CBS set up all Laois South Leinster Quarter final

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

03 Mar 2022 2:23 PM

St Mary's CBS had a convincing win over Scoil Bhride Carnew in the South Leinster Quarter Final on Tuesday March 1st and have set up an all Laois South Leinster semi final against Mountrath Community School

Portlaoise CBS  5-8
Colaiste Bhride Carnew 3-9

An early point and goal from Darren Brennan settled the CBS lads. This was followed by a point from Joshua Finn. Carnew came back with a goal and two points in quick succession.  Portlaoise replied with  a flurry of goals from Jamie Gorman, John Phelan and Oran D'arcy, and points from Darren Brennan and Joshua Finn brought the half time score to 4-4 to 1-4 in favour of the Laois boys.

The Carnew boys took advantage of the wind and scored three points early on in the second half. However, Portlaoise held their heads and a goal from David Brown steadied the ship. Again, Carnew battled back with two goals and a point. Undeterred, Portlaoise dug in and scored three points without answer from Darren Brennan, John Phelan and Oran D'arcy. Carnew came back with a late point but Portlaoise retained control and held strong for the last five minutes.

Ballyroan Ladies fly the Laois flag at Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé



To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media