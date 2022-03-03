Portlaoise CBS set up all Laois South Leinster Quarter final

St Mary's CBS had a convincing win over Scoil Bhride Carnew in the South Leinster Quarter Final on Tuesday March 1st and have set up an all Laois South Leinster semi final against Mountrath Community School
Portlaoise CBS 5-8
Colaiste Bhride Carnew 3-9
An early point and goal from Darren Brennan settled the CBS lads. This was followed by a point from Joshua Finn. Carnew came back with a goal and two points in quick succession. Portlaoise replied with a flurry of goals from Jamie Gorman, John Phelan and Oran D'arcy, and points from Darren Brennan and Joshua Finn brought the half time score to 4-4 to 1-4 in favour of the Laois boys.
The Carnew boys took advantage of the wind and scored three points early on in the second half. However, Portlaoise held their heads and a goal from David Brown steadied the ship. Again, Carnew battled back with two goals and a point. Undeterred, Portlaoise dug in and scored three points without answer from Darren Brennan, John Phelan and Oran D'arcy. Carnew came back with a late point but Portlaoise retained control and held strong for the last five minutes.
Staff at Abbeyleix South NS in Laois dressed as David Walliam's children's book character Gangsta Granny
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.