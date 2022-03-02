Ballyroan Ladies fly the Laois flag at Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé

Ballyroan Ladies, who competed in 2020, lined out again in the Senior Ladies Cup at the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé, the famed adult men’s and ladies club tournament which took place all over the Dingle Peninsula last weekend.

They were up against stiff opposition in the six-team round robin contest which was condensed into the Saturday of the weekend festival. The Laois girls met local side Corca Dhuibhne of West Kerry in the first round, losing out 7-6 to 3-4. Despite the very difficult weather conditions, they went 1-3 to 0-3 ahead by half time in their second round against Ratoath of Meath. However, the Meath girls pulled away in the second half with the aid of a strong wind and led by Aisling O’ Reilly with 1-2 from play, eventually losing out on a scoreline of 2-9 to 1-7.

The football festival, which is supported by Lidl Ireland, McKeever Sports, EJ Menswear, Kerry County Council Tourism Unit, Údarás na Gaeltachta and Lee Strand Milk, was founded by Kerry iconic footballer Páidi Ó Sé and has attracted over 17,000 club players over 33 years, growing into a major GAA event with senior, intermediate and junior adult club competitions as well as teams attending social events at Comórtas HQ, Páidí Ó Sé’s pub in Ventry, Co. Kerry.

Comórtas Chairman Pádraig Óg. Ó Sé said, “We are delighted to have Ballyroan back once again. They are a credit to Laois in the way they conducted themselves. They enjoyed themselves by night and had a never say die attitude on the field of play and we wish them well for the season ahead.”