St Joseph's cut loose and and cruise to facile 31 point win over Clonaslee

In the third round of the Kelly Cup group A games, top of the table St Joseph’s met second placed Clonaslee St Manman’s in Kellyville. St Joseph’s had recorded impressive victories over Ballylinan and O’Dempsey’s this far, while Clonaslee St Manman’s enjoyed a narrow win over Ballylinan.

These two had previously met in the first round of the 2021 Laois Senior football championship, with St Joseph’s coming out on top on that occasion by eight points. The result was the same this time around as well, but this time St Joseph’s came out far more convincing winners as they crashed the net seven times en route to victory.

St Joseph’s 7-13

Clonaslee St Manman’s 1-0

St Joseph’s very much started as they meant to go on, as they fired in the first of their seven goals of the night in the opening few minutes. Seamus Farrelly scored their opening goal, and then debutante Eoghan O’Flaherty, a former Kildare county Senior footballer who transferred to St Joseph’s recently, scored his first point for the club.

Seamus Farrelly grabbed goal number two as well. This time there was a bit more luck involved, as his attempt at a point was blocked by one of the Clonaslee St Manman’s defenders. However, the deflection caught out Barry Kelly in the net, and trickled past him.

Matty Campion, Eoghan O’Flaherty and Cormac Murphy kicked further points to extend St Joseph’s lead, as Clonaslee St Manman’s struggled to slow their opponents down. Michael Keogh, who had scored seven goals in two games prior to this match, fired in his side’s third goal as he clinically buried one into the top right corner.

Clonaslee St Manman’s grew into the game slightly as the half wore on, but their finishing in front of goal let them down and they remained scoreless for the remainder of the opening thirty minutes. St Joseph’s continued to dominate, with Josh Lacey, Michael Keogh and Dylan Doyle all raising further white flags to end the half. They led 3-7 to 0-0 at the interval.

St Joseph’s were just as ruthless in front of goal in the second half, with centre-forward Dylan Doyle cracking a brilliant goal that rattled off the top of the bar and in. Clonaslee St Manman’s did hit back with their only score of the game, as they rewarded a penalty. Midfielder Seamus Rosney was fouled just as he was about to pull the trigger, and Bob Downey stepped up to dispatch the penalty.

Danny Hickey replied for St Joseph’s with a point from play, before the home side hit the net three more times before the final whistle. Wing-back Josh Lacey marched up to score St Joseph’s fifth goal, as he buried it into the bottom right corner.

Michael Keogh grabbed his second goal shortly after. His first attempt was well saved by Barry Kelly in the Clonaslee St Manman’s net, but Keogh followed it by flicking in the rebound. Keogh then scored his hat-trick minutes later, as he calmly slotted in a penalty.

St Joseph’s finished the affair off by rattling off five more points. Eoghan O’Flaherty, who had an impressive debut, sent over three of those points, while Michael Keogh and Danny Hickey knocked over one apiece.

ST JOSEPH’S

Scorers: Michael Keogh 3-2 (1-0 pen, 0-1 free), Seamus Farrell 2-0, Eoghan O’Flaherty 0-5 (0-1 free), Dylan Doyle and Josh Lacey 1-1 each, Danny Hickey 0-2, Matty Campion and Cormac Murphy 0-1 each

Team: Dan Dunne; Tom Dunne, Adam Benson Byrne, Niall Brennan; Josh Lacey, Jack Lacey, Cormac Murphy; Mikie Dempsey, Gearoid Lynch; Danny Hickey, Dylan Doyle, Matty Campion; Eoghan O’Flaherty, Michael Keogh, Seamus Farrelly. Subs: Seán Brennan for Farrelly (21 mins), Aaron Cooney for D Dunne (43 mins), Conor Kealy for Doyle (43 mins)



CLONASLEE ST MANMAN’S

Scorers: Bob Downey 1-0 pen

Team: Barry Kelly; JJ Kennedy, Daire Scully, Diarmuid Conroy; DJ Callaghan, Jack Owens, Cian Callaghan; Sean Condon, Seamus Rosney; Tom Smith, Bob Downey, Willie Murray; Ryan Kilroe, James McRedmond, John Rigney. Subs: Paddy Hyland for McRedmond (23 mins), Joe Conroy for Rigney (39 mins), Fionn Owens for J Conroy (46 mins, inj), Paddy Purcell for Kennedy (47 mins), Senan Barrett for Kilroe (47 mins)

REFEREE: Robbie Moran (Graiguecullen)









