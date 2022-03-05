Search

06 Mar 2022

St Lazarians Abbeyleix welcome new sponsor for U14 Camogie team

Brian Lowry

05 Mar 2022 9:23 PM

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

St Lazarians Camogie club in Abbeyleix were proud to unveil new jersey sponsors on Saturday morning as their under 14 team received a brand new set of jerseys with local business Dowling Quarries coming on board for the year ahead.

On a beautiful Saturday morning, the team were invited out to 'Dowling Quarries' for some after training refreshments and a photoshoot with a difference. Humphrey and Maureen Dowling presented the jerseys and the girls posed with some of Humphreys very flash and very clean lorries.

There was even a competition to see how many Camogie players can be squashed into a lorry cab !!!! Great fun was had by all in the lovely spring sunshine. The club expressed their gratitude to The Dowling's for this kindness and the girls vowed to wear the jerseys with pride in the season ahead.

