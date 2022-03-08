All this weeks Laois GAA fixtures as footballers look to get back to winning ways

Laois GAA Fixtures
SATURDAY 12 MARCH
Kelly Cup Semi Finals (First Named – Home Venue / Winner on the Day)
Tony Byrne Park 16:00 St Joseph’s V Graiguecullen
Laois Shopping Centre Kelly Cup Group A Round 1
Clonaslee 16:00 Clonaslee St Manmans V O'Dempsey's
Laois Shopping Centre Kelly Cup Group C Round 1
Emo 15:00 Emo V Park Ratheniska
Laois Shopping Centre Kelly Cup Group D Round 3
Killeshin 16:00 Killeshin V Ballyroan Abbey
SUNDAY 13 MARCH
Allianz Football League Roinn 3
Aughrim 14:00 Laois v Wicklow
