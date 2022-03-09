Search

09 Mar 2022

Former GAA President and Laois native Liam O'Neill heads new group reviewing Leitrim GAA structures

Group will meet with various groups, clubs, fans and officials within Leitrim GAA to set out vision for where Leitrim GAA is heading for the future

Former GAA President Liam O'Neill heads group undertaking in-depth review of Leitrim GAA structures

Former GAA President Liam O'Neill heads up a new committee undertaking a review of Leitrim GAA Picture: Sportsfile

Reporter:

John Connolly

09 Mar 2022 7:23 PM

Former GAA President Liam O’Neill has called on Leitrim clubs, supporters and the public to get involved in an in-depth review of the GAA in the county to enable local officials plan to meet the challenges facing the organisation in the years ahead.

O'Neill heads up a fully independent committee that will review structures in the county and anticipate the needs of the GAA clubs in the years ahead and he has called on the people of the county to get involved in the project.

The Laois native, who served as President of the GAA from 2012 to 2015, called on anyone with an interest in the GAA in Leitrim to come forward with fresh ideas to give Leitrim “that can give Leitrim that extra 5% that need, just the little edge it needs to be winners regularly.”

With plans already in place to meet up to 20 different groups identified by O’Neill and his committee, Liam has urged the people of the county to submit their ideas that will enable his team of facilitators to come up with a plan that will work for Leitrim.

“I would love to have a plan that would work, rather than a plan that would have people say that is laid out very well or it is clever. I want a simple working plan for Leitrim", commented O'Neill.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media