11 Mar 2022

Laois GAA announce appointment of four new Games promotion officers

Laois GAA have confirmed the appointment of four new staff members to join the coaching and games team in the County. 

Games Promotion Officers (GPO's) will be linked to clubs and help in the coaching and upskilling of coaches in their assigned clubs.

The GPO roles are dedicated to working with clubs and their associated schools. Some of key areas of focus for the GPOs include Nursery Development, Primary School Coaching, Coach Education and Athletic Development.

Portlaoise GAA will have their own dedicated GPO with Rathdowney's Shane Keegan taking up that mantle. The former Rathdowney-Errill senior hurling manager and former Dundalk FC, Wexford Youths FC and Galway United soccer manager takes up his role in the club starting this month.

Reigning senior football champions Portarlington have teamed up with the Gracefield club just over the Offaly border to share  a GPO with Jamie Moriarty from the Gortahoe Glengoole, Co Tipperary assigned that task.

Borris-Kilcotton, Clonaslee St Manmans and St Fintans Mountrath will all share the services of Colt Shanahoe club man Cian Moffitt.

Finally, Loughmore Castleiney native Martin O'Connell has been given the job as GPO in the Ballyroan Abbey and O'Dempsey's clubs.

These full time roles which are funded by a combination of the clubs involved and Leinster GAA will bring the number of full time coaching staff in Laois to eight with Games manager Mike Henchy and Games development administrators Donie Brennan, Conor Shannon and Jason Coffey.

