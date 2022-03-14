Awesome Laois power past Kildare and into All Ireland Camogie final

Laois advanced to the All-Ireland Minor ‘B’ Camogie final after a comprehensive win over Kildare in Tang on Sunday afternoon. It was all one-way traffic in the game, and they lead from start to finish in what was an impressive performance. They dominated in all sectors of the field and Aileen O’Neill’s 43rd minute point ensured their six starting forwards all scored.

Laois 5-18

Kildare 0-6

ALL IRELAND MINOR 'B' CAMOGIE SEMI FINAL

To their credit, Kildare battled hard, but they were just no match for a Laois juggernaut who were in no mood for forgiveness. They will play Offaly in the decider next weekend, and they will look to reach the promised land for the first time since 2019 when they take on their neighbours with details of the game yet to be confirmed.

Laois set the tone early and straight from throw in, they were like a pack of hungry wolves. They hunted, chased, hooked, blocked and even by the fifth minute, Kildare looked in big trouble. Laois were excellent on the ball, and they used it wisely. They shot the opening three points of the game, two from centre forward Grainne Delaney and another one from Tara Lowry and that gave them an early three-point lead.

Caoimhe Ní Bhuircéal pulled one back for Kildare from a placed ball after eight minutes, and she was a bright star in a particularly dark sky in the first half for Kildare. By the time, Kildare had scored their next point, eight minutes later, Laois had hit them for 2-1.

Lowry got her second point of the day with a fine point in front of the goals and 12 minutes in, Laois got their first goal. Aoife Daly’s attempt at goal was well saved by Éimear Stirling, but the rebound fell to Lowry who buried the ball to the net to raise the game’s first green flag.

Laois smelt blood and they went for the jugular. Eimear Hassett was excellent throughout, and her attempt at a point in the 12 th minute was mis-hit but it fell to Gráinne Delaney who made no mistake in dispatching the ball to the net for the second Laois goal of the game. Ní Bhuircéal split the posts from another free for Kildare, but at this stage, Laois had opened up a 12- point lead already.

They did not stop there, and they got their third goal of the day in the 19 th minute. Delaney’s shot at goal rebounded off the post and corner forward Aoife Daly eventually bundled the ball home. Kildare kept in touch in the first half, particularly through the accuracy of Ní Bhuircéal’s frees, but they were dealt another blow when centre back and captain Shauna Dunne hobbled off injured after just 26 minutes of play.

Ní Bhuirceal added two more frees to her name, but Kildare struggled to contain the Laois forward line and Hassett buried the ball to the net for a fourth Laois goal 27 minutes in. A Susie Delaney free just before the half-time break gave the O’Moore county an 11-point lead at the half time break. Any hopes of Kildare mounting a comeback were put to bed early in the second half. They shot over points at their ease with Áiva Coss, Susie Delaney and Gráinne Delaney all contributing to the scoreboard.

Kildare were really struggling to gather any sort of momentum and they did not look like threatening the Laois goal. Delaney added her second goal of the day 10 minutes into the second half when she pulled on a loose ball, and it flew into the net for Laois’ fifth goal of the day.

To their credit, Kildare died with their boots on as they fought for every ball. They won a penalty 50 minutes into the game, but Ní Bhuircéal’s low effort was expertly saved by Éimear Stirling in the Laois goal. Laois were in cruise control at this stage, and they powered home. Hassett, Susie Delaney and Aileen O’Neill added to the Laois tally and corner back Sarah Cuddy even managed to pop over a point when she found herself in space. It proved to be the final action of the day as Laois advanced to the All-Ireland final after a truly magical display.

LAOIS

Scorers: Gráinne Delaney 2-4, Susie Delaney 0-6 (0-3f), Tara Lowry 1-3, Eimear Hassett 1-2 (0-1 ‘45’), Aoife Daly 1-0, Aileen O’Neill, Áiva Coss, Sarah Cuddy all 0-1 each.

Team: Cara Phelan; Sarah Cuddy, Anabelle Ryan, Louise Creagh; Katelyn Shore, Leah Daly, Ciara Crowley; Allanah Brennan, Áiva Coss; Aileen O’Neill, Gráinne Delaney, Eimear Hassett; Susie Delaney, Tara Lowry, Aoife Daly. Subs: Lucy O’Connor for Tara Lowry, Ava Guilfoyle for Katelyn Shore and Aoibhean Dalton for Louise Creagh (all 45), Rachel Deegan for Gráinne Delaney and Aoibhe Hoary for Susie Delaney (both 50).

KILDARE

Scorers: Caoimhe Ní Bhuircéal 0-4 (0-4f), Niamh Jenkins and Méabh O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Team: Éimear Stirling; Jill Grimes, Laoise Mimnagh, Anna Crowe; Sarah Whelan, Shauna Dunne, Saoirse Ní Mhuirchéartaigh; Niamh Jenkins, Órla Carragher; Eimear Tuohey, Méabh O’Donovan, Caoimhe Ní Bhuircéal; Órla Flynn, Orlaith Delany, Kate Murphy. Subs: Emma Kearns for Shauna Dunne inj (26), Ella Malone for Jill Grimes, Molly Berns for Órla Flynn (both h/t), Dearbhla Darcy for Eimear Tuohey (34), Kate Daniels for Kate Murphy (54).