Search

15 Mar 2022

St Joseph's book spot in Kelly Cup final with Ballyroan Abbey and Crettyard set to contest other semi-final

St Joseph's book spot in Kelly Cup final with Ballyroan Abbey and Crettyard set to contest other semi-final

Reporter:

Andrew Egan

15 Mar 2022 9:51 AM

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

St Joseph’s have been in flying form to start 2022, as manager Michael Dempsey and his squad set their sights on improving on last season’s display and challenging for the Jack Delaney Cup. The men from Kellyville have failed to kick on at Senior level after back-to-back U-21 successes in 2015 and 2016, but perhaps this is the year they make that step up.

They have put in several dominant displays in the Kelly Cup so far. St Joseph’s started their campaign by routing Ballylinan. Their marquee forward, Michael Keogh, fired in a stunning four goals en route to a facile seventeen-point victory.

St Joseph’s were in goal-scoring form once more in round two, as they dispatched of O’Dempsey’s. Keogh bagged a hat-trick this time round in their seven-point victory. In their final group game against Clonaslee St Manman’s, Keogh was once again to the fore, scoring another hat-trick while the likes of Eoghan O’Flaherty and Dylan Doyle also impressed.

That 100% record saw them easily through to a league semi-final against Graiguecullen, who would prove a much sterner test. Graiguecullen are another side that possesses the potential to challenge for the throne that Portarlington currently sits on, as they welcome a talented batch of young footballers into the fold following Minor success last season.

Another boost for them is the transfer in of a former Carlow Senior footballer, Lee Walker. The lively forward was superb on his debut, as Walker scored 2-6 against Stradbally in round one of the Kelly Cup to help get Graiguecullen up and running.

Graiguecullen then easily accounted for Intermediate outfit, Timahoe, in round two as they ran out sixteen-point winners. That result confirmed their place in the semi-final, as they travelled to meet St Joseph’s in Kellyville on Saturday afternoon.

Lee Walker continued his red-hot form by scoring the only goal of the first half in this one, as the away team led narrowly, 1-6 to 0-7, at the half-time interval. However, St Joseph’s defensive ability triumphed in the second half, as they only conceded a single point in the next thirty-minute period.

Heywood CS manager Byrne pays tribute to All Ireland champions

Matthew Campion’s second-half goal helped them on their way to victory, with Michael Keogh being once again in fine form throughout. They ran out 1-12 to 1-7 winners at the full-time whistle.

St Joseph’s opponent in the final is undecided yet as the other semi-final has not been played yet. Ballyroan Abbey did book their place in that semi-final thanks to a 1-13 to 3-6 victory over Killeshin in group D.

Intermediate champions Park-Ratheniska have made a solid start to 2022, as they defeated Emo over the weekend by two points. Jimmy Langton and Stephen Knowles scored the goals for Kieran Kelly’s charges, but the win did not see them through to the semi-final.

Crettyard had played out a draw with Park-Ratheniska in the opener, before having seven points to spare in a win over Emo in round two. That means they advance on scoring differences and will take on Ballyroan Abbey for a place in the Kelly Cup final.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media