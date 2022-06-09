Search

09 Jun 2022

New Laois book set to reel in the years of the GAA in Rathdowney and Errill

laois gaa laois hurling gaa gaelic football

Laois club a hotbed of the GAA

Conor Ganly

A new book on the history of Gaelic games in the Rathdowney and Errill Parish is about the be published to preserve the past and inspire the future.

To be launched by the former Rathdowney, Laois and Leinster Star, Bill Maher,  the book entitled “Rathdowney and Errill GAA– The Story So Far”, was edited and written by Alex Stenson.

Not only does it catalogue the highs and lows of the GAA in the Parish, since its foundation over 130 years ago, but it also provides an overview of all aspects of GAA culture in the area including Scór, Rounders and Camogie.

While every Ccub has its own unique stories, personalities and experiences, the new book ensures that the Rathdowney Errill history was recorded so that future generations will know the contribution that the Club and individual members have made to the GAA.

It also aims to be an incentive to our younger generation to add, by their actions, another bright chapter or two to the future annals of our great Club.

The club looks forward to seeing you on Friday, June 17, in the Rathdowney Golf Club commencing at 8.30pm. Any enquiries call Alex (0862570757) or Ger (0868828448).
 
 

 
 

