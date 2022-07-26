Search

26 Jul 2022

Laois GAA Fixture's for the week ahead

Reporter:

Tom Gannon

26 Jul 2022 3:29 PM

26-07-2022 (Tue)
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
Castletown 19:45 Castletown V Rosenallis
Kyle 19:30 Kyle V Mountmellick
Laois Shopping Centre Junior B Hurling Championship Group C Round 2
Errill 19:30 Rathdowney Errill V Clough-Ballacolla
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17's Football Championship Round 4
Stradbally GAA 19:00 Stradbally Parish Gaels “B” V The Harps
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 Hurling Championship Phase 2 Group B Round 3
Castletown 18:15 Castletown V Clough-Ballacolla
Mountrath 18:30 St Fintan&#39;s Mountrath V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton
Midlands Park Hotel Under -13 Football Championship Phase 2 Group 2B Round 5 Rescheduled
Pairc Acragar 18:30 Mountmellick V O&#39;Dempseys
Ballyroan 18:30 Ballyroan Abbey V The Harps
Midlands Park Hotel Under -13 Football Championship Phase 2 Group 2D Round 4 Rescheduled
Rosenallis GAA 18:30 Rosenallis V The Heath


27-07-2022 (Wed)
Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
Abbeyleix 19:30 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Ballyfin
Camross 19:45 Camross V Rosenallis
Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
Clonad GAA 19:45 Clonad V Clonaslee St Manmans
The Harps GAA 19:30 The Harps V Trumera
Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Hurling Championship Group C Round 2
Timahoe 19:30 Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Ballypickas                                                                                                  Laois Shopping Centre Junior C Hurling Championship Group D Round 2
Mountrath 19:30 St Fintan's Mountrath V Ballinakill
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 Hurling Championship Phase 2 Group A Round 3
Colt 18:30 Raheen Parish Gaels V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe
Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise V The Harps
Pairc Aireil 18:30 Rathdowney Errill V Mountmellick Clonaslee St Manman&#39;s
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 Hurling Championship Phase 2 Group C Round 3
Rosenallis GAA 18:30 Rosenallis V Ballyfin
Midlands Park Hotel Under -13 Football Championship Phase 2 Group 2A Round 4 Rescheduled
Kilcavan 18:30 Kilcavan The Rock V Crettyard/Spink


28-07-2022 (Thurs)
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 1 (Extra Time / Winner on the Day, if necessary) -TBC
MW Hire O'Moore Park 19:30 St Joseph's V Ballylinan
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
Camross 19:30 Camross V Colt Shanahoe
Rathleague 19:30 Portlaoise V Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
Castletown 19:30 Castletown V Rathdowney Errill
Abbeyleix 19:30 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Park Ratheniska-Timahoe
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 Hurling Championship Phase 2 Group C Round 3
Ballypickas 18:30 Ballinakill Ballypickas V Clonad/Trumera
Midlands Park Hotel Under - 15 Football Development Round 6
Stradbally GAA 18:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels V Portarlington


29-07-2022 (Fri)
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:30 Rosenallis v Ballinakill
Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
Timahoe 19:30 Trumera V Rathdowney Errill
Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
Páirc Acragar 19:30 Clonaslee St Manmans V Camross
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
Borris in Ossory 19:30 Borris In Ossory/Kilcotton V The Harps
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
Colt 19:45 Colt Shanahoe V Clough-Ballacolla
Laois Shopping Centre Junior Football Championship Group A Round 1
Tony Byrne Park 19:30 St Joseph's V Graiguecullen
Midlands Park Hotel Under - 17 Hurling Championship Group 1A Round 5
Abbeyleix 18:15 Abbeyleix St Lazarians V Clough-Ballacolla
Pairc Aireil 18:30 Rathdowney Errill V The Harps                                                                                                      Midlands Park Hotel Under - 17 Hurling Championship Group 2B Round 5
Mountrath 18:30 St Fintan&#39;s Mountrath V Na Fianna
Clonad 18:30 Raheen Parish Gaels V Portlaoise
Midlands Park Hotel Under -13 Football Championship Phase 2 Group 2A Round 3
Tony Byrne Park 18:30 St Joseph's V Kilcavan The Rock


30-07-2022 (Sat)
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
MW Hire O’Moore Park 16:00 Castletown v The Harps
MW Hire O’Moore Park 17:30 Clough-Ballacolla v Camross
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
MW Hire O’Moore Park 19:00 Rathdowney Errill v Borris in Ossory Kilcotton
Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
Trumera 19:00 Portlaoise V Abbeyleix St Lazarians
Laois Shopping Centre Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
Colt 19:00 Ballyfin V Slieve Bloom
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group A Round 2
Mountrath 19:00 St Fintan's Mountrath V Ballypickas
Laois Shopping Centre Intermediate Hurling Championship Group B Round 2
Clonad 19:00 Clonad V Mountmellick
Midlands Park Hotel Under - 17 Hurling Championship Group 2B Round 5
McCann Park 16:30 Portarlington V Rosenallis


31-07-2022 (Sun)
All Ireland LGFA Intermediate Football Final
Croke Park 13:45 Laois v Wexford

