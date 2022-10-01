Rafter fires Clough-Ballacolla's second string towards Intermediate hurling glory

Mountmellick met Clough-Ballacolla's second team in this year's Intermediate hurling decider in O'Moore Park. After falling to Colt-Shanahoe in round one of the group stages, Damien Carter's Mountmellick outfit have enjoyed a miraculous adventure since that has led them all the way through to the final.

They faced Clough-Ballacolla here, whom they had narrowly beaten in the group match-up between the two. Clough-Ballacolla proved to be the better side this time around though, as Chris Rafter helped himself to 2-6 en route to securing the Intermediate hurling championship.

Clough-Ballacolla 2-13

Mountmellick 2-9

It was all Clough-Ballacolla in the opening minutes in O’Moore Park, but they failed to make enough of that early possession on the scoreboard. Clough-Ballacolla hit four early wides before Chris Rafter steadied the ship and placed one between the uprights.

Mountmellick were unable to match Clough-Ballacolla’s early intensity, but they did still level through a Mick Bermingham free. Clough-Ballacolla continued to be inefficient in front of the posts and Mountmellick punished them ten minutes into the match.

Mountmellick captain and centre-back, Laurence Kenny, came out storming with the sliotar before Kenny played a cracking pass into Barry Mangan in the full-forward line. Mangan beautifully sidestepped his marker before unleashing a rocket into the top right corner of the net.

Mick McEvoy replied for Clough-Ballacolla, but they continued to rack up the wides. Clough-Ballacolla hit six wides within the opening quarter alone and dropped another two short, as their inaccuracy was killing them.

Mountmellick were proving far more efficient up the other side of the pitch despite their limited opportunities. Redmond McEvoy landed a lovely score to extend their lead back to three points.

Clough-Ballacolla did hit back though in the twenty-second minute of the match. Chris Rafter saw his shot from distance come back off the uprights, but the sliotar wasn’t dead yet. Shane Hyland picked up possession and cleverly played it back across to Rafter, who rifled one into the net.

Mountmellick were undeterred though and responded in fashion two minutes later. Clough-Ballacolla keeper, Danny Hanlon, tried to come out of defence with the sliotar but was swiftly surrouned by three Mountmellick bodies. They turned it over and John Connolly crashed one into the empty net.

Mick Bermingham added a couple of frees for Mountmellick to push their lead out to five points. Clough-Ballacolla responded with a Shane Hyland point from play.

While Mick Bermingham notched over another free for Mountmellick, Clough-Ballacolla scored a crucial goal on the stroke of the half-time whistle. Chris Rafter collected the sliotar and sprinted past his marker before burying one past Dan Grehan in the Mountmellick net.

Mountmellick led 2-5 to 2-3 at the half-time interval. If Clough-Ballacolla could improve their accuracy in front of the posts in the second half though, this Intermediate title was there to be won.

Mick Bermingham opened proceedings for the second half with his fifth point from a placed ball. Clough-Ballacolla hit a couple of more wides before they found their accuracy and grabbed the next few scores.

Chris Rafter knocked over a free before Canice Coonan grabbed a score from play to cut the deficit to the minimum. Clough-Ballacolla tails were up now, and midfielder Ciaran Finane levelled with a monster score from inside his own half.

They continued their surge and took the lead for the first time since the opening few minutes. Chris Rafter and Mick McEvoy raised further white flags to send the Clough-Ballacolla support into excitement.

Mick Bermingham ended the run of Clough-Ballacolla scores with a simple free, but Canice Coonan extended the lead back out to two with another fine score.

Again, Bermingham responded for Mountmellick with a converted free. However, it was now their turn to be inaccurate in front of the posts as they missed several chances after that to level the game.

Clough-Ballacolla built on their lead heading into the final five minutes with scores from Rafter (free), substitute Joe Corby and Canice Coonan.

Mountmellick substitute, Jimmy Hillard, took over the free-taking duty and landed one from long-range to leave three points in it with five minutes of normal time left.

Mountmellick needed a goal but the closest they came was a Finn Culleton shot that was blocked down. Rafter delivered the insurance scores for Clough-Ballacolla towards the end as he added two more points to his tally.