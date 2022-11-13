Duggan steps up to the plate as The Harps edge Camross in U-20 'A' hurling decider

The U-20 grade has been consistently one of the most enjoyable grades in both football and hurling over the years, and this season had proved no different. The Laois U-20 ‘A’ hurling championship has satisfied the thirst for hurling again this time of the year, with the final between The Harps and Camross proving no different.

A big crowd descended upon the LOETB Centre of Excellence in Portlaoise for this Saturday afternoon decider. There was very little to separate the two teams throughout this encounter, but The Harps’ James Duggan proved the difference towards the end as he registered the last three points.

The Harps 2-11

Camross 0-14

The Harps, despite playing against a strong wind, started the first half strongly. In James Duggan, they had probably the county’s best forward at this level and he settled them into this one nicely.

Duggan landed the first two points. The first was from a 65’ and the second was a fine point from play, as Duggan left his marker for dead before curling one between the posts.

Camross’ first score could have very easily been a goal. The talented Tomás ‘Mossy’ Keyes managed to claim a long ball inside, but Keyes’ shot drifted to the left and wide. Nevertheless, referee Michael Cleere called the play back for a free, with Dan Delaney converting to get Camross up and running for the day.

That score settled Camross down and they began to play some of the hurling they showed they were capable of in their semi-final win over Abbeyleix. Delaney struck over two more points from placed balls to put Camross ahead for the first time in the match.

The Harps levelled through the excellent Cathal Murphy in midfield. Murphy, who was awarded the man of the match award by Tom Clear at the end, rose highest to claim a long ball. Murphy then split the posts and The Harps midfielder would continue to dominate for the rest of the night.

Delaney replied for Camross with another free but The Harps hit back for the first goal of the game. Corner-forward Dylan Foyle found space in the Camross backline to crack home a powerful shot into the back of the net.

Camross responded positively to that setback though, as they registered the next four scores. Delaney knocked over two more points from placed balls before Tomás Keyes showed his immense talent to place over another two points from play for Camross.

The Harps finished the first half well though to make sure there was nothing between the teams at the break. Cody Comerford curled over a nice point from play, while Duggan dropped over a free just before the whistle.

While the sides were level at half-time, The Harps certainly had the initiative at this stage. Their management team knew that they would have the elements of a decent breeze behind them for the second half.

Camross registered the opening score of the second half through a Delaney free. The Harps responded with the next two points though, as Jim O’Connor curled over a beauty before Duggan popped over another placed ball.

This contest was back and forth throughout though, as Camross returned the favour with the next two scores. Delaney knocked over a free, and then Tomás Keyes managed to crack over probably the score of the match from out near the sideline.

The Harps hit back with their second goal. Substitute Rhiain Edwards’ effort from distance fell well short, but the danger wasn’t over for Camross. There appeared to be uncertainty and miscommunication in the Camross backline, with Duggan quickly pouncing to punish and nestle one into the net.

Camross, to their credit, reacted positively again to that setback. Delaney slotted over two points, one a free and one from play, to level matters once more. The Harps hit the front again through a Darragh Kelly point, but Delaney pegged them back again with another free for Camross.

With five minutes remaining, this decider was on a knife edge. In those pressure moments though, there are a few players capable of taking the game by the scruff of the neck. One of those types of players is James Duggan.

When his side needed him most, Duggan stepped up to deliver the final three points for The Harps to help them claim U-20 ‘A’ glory in Portlaoise.