Bonus for hurling fans in Laois as Dublin and Limerick club champs to replay final in Portlaoise
Na Piarsaigh of Limerick play Cuala of Dublin
Na Piarsaigh defender Mike Casey breaks clear in Croke Park
Hurling and GAA fans in Laois are in for a bonus this weekend with the fixing of the AIB All-Ireland Club Hurling Final Replay for Portlaoise.
Cuala from Dublin and Na Piarsiagh from Limerick face off a in the in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise this Saturday, March 24 at 5.30pm.
The game is part of a double-header along with the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Final between Westmeath and Carlow which has a throw-in time of 3.30pm.
The drawn match was an end-to-end thrilling contest that was level on nine occasions before the final score was Na Piarsaigh 2-19 Cuala 1-22.
It ended level after extra time between Na Piarsaigh and Cuala in the All-Ireland senior club hurling final! Check out the full-time highlights here! pic.twitter.com/QjI8TaH93L— The GAA (@officialgaa) March 17, 2018
