Bonus for hurling fans in Laois as Dublin and Limerick club champs to replay final in Portlaoise

Hurling and GAA fans in Laois are in for a bonus this weekend with the fixing of the AIB All-Ireland Club Hurling Final Replay for Portlaoise.

Cuala from Dublin and Na Piarsiagh from Limerick face off a in the in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise this Saturday, March 24 at 5.30pm.

The game is part of a double-header along with the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Final between Westmeath and Carlow which has a throw-in time of 3.30pm.

The drawn match was an end-to-end thrilling contest that was level on nine occasions before the final score was Na Piarsaigh 2-19 Cuala 1-22.