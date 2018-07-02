Venue confirmed for Laois v Monaghan game in All-Ireland Qualifiers

The Laois v Monaghan clash in Round 4 of the All-Ireland Qualifiers will take place in Navan this coming Sunday at 2pm.

The times, venues and dates were all confirmed after a meeting of the CCC over lunch time today.

It will be the first championship meeting between the teams since 2012, when a Justin McNulty guided his side to a 2-12 to 0-12 win in O'Moore Park on their way to an All-Ireland quarter-final appearance against Dublin.

Monaghan are a much different side now, however, having established themselves in the top tier of intercounty football. They won Ulster SFC titles in 2013 and 2015, and progressed well through the Qualifiers last year before losing to Dublin in the All-Ireland quarter-final.