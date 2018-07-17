Cork, Galway, Limerick, Clare hurling fans - Laois club has All-Ireland final tickets

Cork, Limerick, Galway, Clare and all hurling fans should contact Rathdowney Errill GAA in Laois to win tickets to the All-Ireland Final in Croke Park.

The Laois GAA is holding its annual race night in Thurles Greyhound Track on Saturday, August 11 just over a week before the final on Sunday, August 19. Tickets are €10 which includes admission and race card.

There will be a buster draw prize on the night with two All-Ireland tickets and a Saturday overnight stay at the Skylon Hotel in Dublin including an evening meal for two. Tickets are available from committee members.

This always guarantees to be a great night and your support would be greatly appreciated