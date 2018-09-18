How could the Divisional teams line out for the new Laois GAA trial football system?

With his announcement in the weekend's SFC match programme that he intends to organise a new divisional competition to conduct football trials, John Sugrue has brought a new element to the Laois club football scene.

There is sure to big interest among football supporters in this venture, as it promises unique games and an exciting new premise.

It gives us all the chance to see players play together that would never normally get the chance, and it will be interesting to see who takes up the challenge of lining out for their divisional side.

With that in mind, we've done a bit of speculating on what the potential teams could look like. It will ultimately depend on whether players want to make themselves available, but something along these lines could see some really competitive games.

We've gone, for the most part, with younger players, or those who have not been involved with the finalised Laois panel in the last twelve months or so. Here goes...

WEST/NORTHWEST

Clubs Involved: Ballyfin, Borris in Ossory, Camross, Castletown, Clonaslee St Manman's, Errill, Kilcavan, Mountmellick, Mountrath, Rathdowney, Rosenallis, Slieve Bloom, The Harps, The Rock and Trumera.

1. Conor Gorman (Clonaslee St Manman's)

2. Anavil Storey (The Rock)

3. Willie Young (Clonaslee St Manman's)

4. Daniel Comerford (The Harps)

5. Brendan Reddin (Castletown)

6. Eoin George (Mountmellick)

7. Darragh Connolly (Ballyfin)

8. Robert Tyrell (Camross)

9. Eoin Dunne (Rosenallis)

10. James Mullaney (Castletown)

11. James Moore (Ballyfin)

12. Ciaran Comerford (The Harps)

13. Sean Moore (Ballyfin)

14. Niall Mullen (Mountmellick)

15. Aaron Dowling (The Rock)

Subs: Paddy Purcell (Errill), Ryan Mullaney (Castletown), Colm Poole (Rosenallis), Shane O'Connell (The Rock), Jason Maher (Kilcavan), Ben Conroy (Slieve Bloom), Colm Coss (Mountmellick)

Notes: Most of the Laois senior hurlers are listed as subs, as it remains to be seen if they would be interested, given they are already on a county panel.

---

NORTHEAST

Clubs involved: Annanough, Courtwood, Emo, O’Dempsey’s, Portarlington, The Heath and Portlaoise.

1. Matthew Byron (Courtwood)

2. Gary Saunders (Portlaoise)

3. John Scully (Annanough)

4. Shane Murphy (Emo)

5. Nigel Murphy (Emo)

6. Paddy O'Sullivan (Portarlington)

7. Colin Slevin (Portarlington)

8. Conor Meredith (O'Dempsey's)

9. Barry Kelly (O'Dempsey's)

10. Adam Ryan (Portarlington)

11. Conor Boyle (Portlaoise)

12. Matthew Finlay (O'Dempsey's)

13. Evin Keane (The Heath)

14. Colm Murphy (Portarlington)

15. Alan Kinsella (Courtwood)

Subs: Cahir Healy (Portlaoise), Joe Walshe (The Heath), Killian Horgan (Annanough), Niall Dunne (Courtwood), Danny Luttrell (Courtwood), Jack Owens (Emo), Padraig Kirwan (Emo), Neil Keane (The Heath), Mark Barry (O'Dempsey's), Ronan Coffey (Portarlington), Sean Byrne (Portarlington), Daithi Carroll (The Heath).

Notes: Hard to leave Healy out, but as it stands he's a Laois hurler, so unless he opts back in for football, we'll have to leave him on the sideline. Huge competition for places in this side, although should Portlaoise win the championship, as they are expected to, that'll open up a couple of spots.

---

CENTRAL EAST

Clubs involved: Ballylinan, Ballyroan Abbey, Colt, Park-Ratheniska, St Joseph’s, Stradbally and Timahoe.

1. Dan Dunne (St Joseph's)

2. Adam Campion (St Joseph's)

3. Gavin Tynan (Ballyroan Abbey)

4. Richie Hitchcock (Park-Ratheniska)

5. Seamus Lacey (Ballylinan)

6. Eoin Buggie (Stradbally)

7. Marty Scully (Ballyroan Abbey)

8. Brian Daly (St Joseph's)

9. Shaun Murphy (Ballyroan Abbey)

10. Cieran Farrell (Ballylinan)

11. Jody Dillon (Stradbally)

12. James Kelly (St Joseph's)

13. Andy McEvoy (Ballylinan)

14. Mattie Campion (St Joseph's)

15. Diarmuid Whelan (Ballyroan Abbey)

Subs: Wayne Comerford (Stradbally), Ruairi O'Connor (Timahoe), James O'Connor (Timahoe), Dylan Doyle (St Joseph's), Robbie Delaney (Colt), Jack Deegan (Stradbally), Scott Conroy (Ballyroan Abbey).

Notes: A strong St Joseph's representation on this panel, owing to their lack of players on the county squad in recent years. Michael Keogh was called in as cover later in the season, so that's why he's not listed here. Another side with a serious forward line.

---

SOUTHEAST

Clubs involved: Arles Killeen, Arles Kilcruise, Barrowhouse, Crettyard, Graiguecullen, Killeshin, Spink.

1. Danny Bolger (Graiguecullen)

2. Joe Mulhare (Arles-Killeen)

3. David McDermott (Killeshin)

4. Sean O'Shea (Crettyard)

5. Luke Alsybury (Graiguecullen)

6. Shane Bolger (Killeshin)

7. Jimmy Bolton (Graiguecullen)

8. Emmet Malone (Barrowhouse)

9. Fran Egan (Arles-Kilcruise)

10. Cormac Murphy (Crettyard)

11. Jamie Parr (Graiguecullen)

12. David Aston (Killeshin)

13. Brian Byrne (Graiguecullen)

14. Aaron Forbes (Griaguecullen)

15. Evan Lowry (Killeshin)

Subs: Caomhan Brennan (Arles-Kilcruise), Sean O'Shea (Arles-Killeen), Colm Munnelly (Arles-Kilcruise), Cha Dwyer (Spink), Fergal Murphy (Barrowhouse), Conor Keightley (Arles-Killeen), Joe Murphy (Barrowhouse), Shane Coakley (Killeshin), Ambrose Doran (Graiguecullen).

Notes: There's a good few Graigue and Killeshin men in the mix, understandably so. With a lot of them having gone to school together, this team could gel fairly quickly.