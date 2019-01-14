Winner confirmed for our Sports Star of the Month award in association with Downey's Auto Stop

Our Sports Star of the Month for December has been confirmed, with Camross hurler Eoin Gaughan topping the poll.

The talented young forward saw off competition from Shane Ryan and Cheryl Nolan to top the poll, having been nominated after a couple of impressive displays in December.

He has been forcing his way into Eddie Brennan's plans with the Laois senior hurlers so far this year, but in December he was contesting two county finals with Camross. He scored 0-9 for their U-21 side as they beat The Harps in late December, while also chipping in with 0-8 as they were edged out by The Harps in the U-19 final earlier in the month.

Congratulations to Eoin, and thanks to all who voted.