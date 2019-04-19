Walsh punishes Courtwood to keep Ballylinan top of the table

Ballylinan remain top of the Division 1B table following tonight's win away to Courtwood with a late goal turning the result in their favour, while Courtwood remain third.

Courtwood 1 - 10

Ballylinan 2 - 9

Laois Shopping Centre ACFL Division 1B

Courtwood will be kicking themselves after they came close to taking another scalp this year, but ultimately a mistake at the back cost them.

This one was a slow burner, with Ballylinan leading 0-5 to 0-3 at the break. Gary Walsh scoring three frees to keep them on top.

The second half burst into life when Colm Wilson scored a penalty for Courtwood. Cathail Dunne went on to pull a goal back for Ballylinan, but Courtwood still led by the minimum with ten minutes left.

However, an error at the back cost them, and Gary Walsh capitalised to slot in Ballylinan's second goal, and they held on to claim a valuable win.

COURTWOOD

Scorers: Danny Luttrell 0-7 frees, Colm Wilson 1-0 (pen), Alan Kinsella (free), Cian Doyle and Seth Burns Mooney 0-1 each

Team: Matthew Byron; Barry Donnelly, Mark O'Halloran, Colm Wilson; Sean O'Flynn, Rob Flynn, Seth Burns Mooney; Niall Dunne, Conor Hogan; Danny Luttrell, Alan Kinsella, Cian Doyle; Michael Doyle, David Duffy, Andrew Mulhare. Subs: Will Boland for Kelly (13 mins, black card)

BALLYLINAN

Scorers: Gary Walsh 1-6 (0-5 frees), Cathail Dunne 1-1, Larry Kealy and Andy Mcevoy 0-1 each

Team: Tom Wright; James Redmond, Conor Behan, Kevin Byrne; Seamus Lacey, Richie Ryan, Cathal Fennessy; Jamie Farrell, Pauric McEvoy; Laurence Kealy, Ciaran Farrell, Alan Farrell; Andy McEvoy, Gary Walsh, Cathail Dunne. Subs: Liam Kealy for P McEvoy (half-time), Robbie Donoher for Larry Kealy (41 mins)

REFEREE: Seamus Mulhare (The Heath)