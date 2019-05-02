Laois Limerick Camogie All-Ireland final replay details confirmed
Lucy O'Connor of Laois plays this ball as Stephanie Woulfe looks to block Photo Denis Byrne
Laois Camogie will be looking for big support when they take on Limerick in the rescheduled All-Ireland Camogie Minor B final this weekend.
After the two sides drew last Saturday the Camogie Association has confirmed the venue for the rematch.
The match takes place on Saturday, May 4 at MacDonagh Park, St Conlan's Rd, Nenagh, Co Tipperary. The game throws in at 2pm.
Extra-time to be played if required.
The teams ended level at a score of 1-05 to 0-08 in the first game also played in Nenagh. READ MATCH REPORT.
