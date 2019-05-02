Laois Limerick Camogie All-Ireland final replay details confirmed

Laois Camogie will be looking for big support when they take on Limerick in the rescheduled All-Ireland Camogie Minor B final this weekend.

After the two sides drew last Saturday the Camogie Association has confirmed the venue for the rematch.

The match takes place on Saturday, May 4 at MacDonagh Park, St Conlan's Rd, Nenagh, Co Tipperary. The game throws in at 2pm.



Extra-time to be played if required.

The teams ended level at a score of 1-05 to 0-08 in the first game also played in Nenagh. READ MATCH REPORT.