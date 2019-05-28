Cumann na mBunscol
This week's Cumann na mBunscol Hurling and Camogie finals fixtures
The Cumann na mBunscol finals are back this week with the Hurling and Camogie finals down for decision across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
It's set to be three days filled with joy, emotion and memories that these youngsters will remember for years to come.
Fixtures for the week are below:
Tuesday 28th May
Roinn 3 Hurling Plate
Rath vs The Rock @11:00am
Roinn 4 Camogie Champ
Killenard vs The Rock @12:00pm
Roinn 2 Hurling Shield
Borris vs Clonaslee @1:00pm
Roinn 5 Camogie
Abbeyleix vs Portarlington @2:00pm
Roinn 1 Camogie Shield
Abbeyleix vs Camross @3:00pm
Roinn 5 Hurling
Abbeyleix vs Emo @4:00pm
Roinn 1 Hurling Champ
Abbeyleix vs Durrow @5:00pm
Wednesday 29th May
Roinn 4 Camogie Plate
The Heath vs Gaelscoil Phortlaoise @10:00am
Roinn 2 Hurling Plate
The Heath vs Knock @11:00am
Roinn 3 Camogie Shield
Knock vs Castlecuffe @12:00pm
Roinn 3 Camogie Champ
Raheen vs Mountrath @1:00pm
Roinn 4 Hurling Plate
Ardough vs Castlecuffe @2:00pm
Roinn 4 Camogie Shield
Ballyfin vs Ballyadams @3:00pm
Roinn 3 Hurling Champ
Killenard vs Ballyadams @4:00pm
Roinn 2 Camogie Champ
Killadooley vs Paddock @5:00p
Roinn 2 Hurling Champ
Rushall vs Paddock @6:00pm
Thursday 30th May
Roinn 3 Hurling Shield
Timahoe vs Stradbally @11:30am
Roinn 2 Camogie Shield
Errill vs Derrylamogue @12:30pm
Roinn 4 Hurling Shield
Shanahoe vs Errill @1:30pm
Roinn 1 Hurling Shield
Portarlington vs Rathdowney @2:30pm
Roinn 4 Hurling Champ
Ballacolla vs Clonaghadoo @3:30pm
Roinn 1 Camogie Champ
Castletown vs Cullohill @4:30pm
