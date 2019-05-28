Cumann na mBunscol

This week's Cumann na mBunscol Hurling and Camogie finals fixtures

Greg Mulhall

Greg Mulhall

greg.mulhall@leinsterexpress.ie

The Cumann na mBunscol finals are back this week with the Hurling and Camogie finals down for decision across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

 

It's set to be three days filled with joy, emotion and memories that these youngsters will remember for years to come.

 

Fixtures for the week are below:

 

Tuesday 28th May

 
Roinn 3 Hurling Plate
Rath vs The Rock @11:00am

Roinn 4 Camogie Champ
Killenard vs The Rock @12:00pm

Roinn 2 Hurling Shield
Borris vs Clonaslee @1:00pm

Roinn 5 Camogie
Abbeyleix vs Portarlington @2:00pm

Roinn 1 Camogie Shield
Abbeyleix vs Camross @3:00pm

Roinn 5 Hurling
Abbeyleix vs Emo @4:00pm

Roinn 1 Hurling Champ
Abbeyleix vs Durrow @5:00pm

 

Wednesday 29th May

 
Roinn 4 Camogie Plate
The Heath vs Gaelscoil Phortlaoise @10:00am

Roinn 2 Hurling Plate
The Heath vs Knock @11:00am

Roinn 3 Camogie Shield
Knock vs Castlecuffe @12:00pm

Roinn 3 Camogie Champ
Raheen vs Mountrath @1:00pm

Roinn 4 Hurling Plate
Ardough vs Castlecuffe @2:00pm

Roinn 4 Camogie Shield
Ballyfin vs Ballyadams @3:00pm

Roinn 3 Hurling Champ
Killenard vs Ballyadams @4:00pm

Roinn 2 Camogie Champ
Killadooley vs Paddock @5:00p

Roinn 2 Hurling Champ
Rushall vs Paddock @6:00pm

 

Thursday 30th May

 
Roinn 3 Hurling Shield
Timahoe vs Stradbally @11:30am

Roinn 2 Camogie Shield
Errill vs Derrylamogue @12:30pm

Roinn 4 Hurling Shield
Shanahoe vs Errill @1:30pm

Roinn 1 Hurling Shield
Portarlington vs Rathdowney @2:30pm

Roinn 4 Hurling Champ
Ballacolla vs Clonaghadoo @3:30pm

Roinn 1 Camogie Champ
Castletown vs Cullohill @4:30pm