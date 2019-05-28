This week's Cumann na mBunscol Hurling and Camogie finals fixtures

The Cumann na mBunscol finals are back this week with the Hurling and Camogie finals down for decision across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

It's set to be three days filled with joy, emotion and memories that these youngsters will remember for years to come.

Fixtures for the week are below:

Tuesday 28th May



Roinn 3 Hurling Plate

Rath vs The Rock @11:00am

Roinn 4 Camogie Champ

Killenard vs The Rock @12:00pm

Roinn 2 Hurling Shield

Borris vs Clonaslee @1:00pm

Roinn 5 Camogie

Abbeyleix vs Portarlington @2:00pm

Roinn 1 Camogie Shield

Abbeyleix vs Camross @3:00pm

Roinn 5 Hurling

Abbeyleix vs Emo @4:00pm

Roinn 1 Hurling Champ

Abbeyleix vs Durrow @5:00pm

Wednesday 29th May



Roinn 4 Camogie Plate

The Heath vs Gaelscoil Phortlaoise @10:00am

Roinn 2 Hurling Plate

The Heath vs Knock @11:00am

Roinn 3 Camogie Shield

Knock vs Castlecuffe @12:00pm

Roinn 3 Camogie Champ

Raheen vs Mountrath @1:00pm

Roinn 4 Hurling Plate

Ardough vs Castlecuffe @2:00pm

Roinn 4 Camogie Shield

Ballyfin vs Ballyadams @3:00pm

Roinn 3 Hurling Champ

Killenard vs Ballyadams @4:00pm

Roinn 2 Camogie Champ

Killadooley vs Paddock @5:00p

Roinn 2 Hurling Champ

Rushall vs Paddock @6:00pm

Thursday 30th May



Roinn 3 Hurling Shield

Timahoe vs Stradbally @11:30am

Roinn 2 Camogie Shield

Errill vs Derrylamogue @12:30pm

Roinn 4 Hurling Shield

Shanahoe vs Errill @1:30pm

Roinn 1 Hurling Shield

Portarlington vs Rathdowney @2:30pm

Roinn 4 Hurling Champ

Ballacolla vs Clonaghadoo @3:30pm

Roinn 1 Camogie Champ

Castletown vs Cullohill @4:30pm