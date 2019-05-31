Laois schools receives new set of jerseys through Lidl's #SeriousSupport initiative

The Heywood CS ladies footballers will be donning new jerseys for the year to come.

The Ballinakill school was recently announced as one of the winning 159 post primary schools across the country to receive jerseys and equipment for their teams as part of Lidl Ireland's newest initiative.

The initiative sees a staggering €250,000 invested in a nationwide schools campaign in 2019. Since January, Lidl customers have been voting for their local schools by entering the 10 digit unique code found at the end of their till receipts.

Heywood Community School was also announced as one of 26 schools selected to take part in the #SeriousSupport programme, created in association with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association. The winning 26 schools will go on to take part in this brand new programme delivered by LGFA county-level players which will show girls the benefits of playing sport both on and off the pitch, aiming to reduce the drop-off rate in sport participation amongst girls aged 11-14 years.

Pictured at the at the prize handover for Lidl's post primary school competition were Ciara Brennan, Sinead McEvoy, Niamh O'Sullivan, Aisling Tunney and Sophie Mulhall from Heywood Community School with Ivars Zemvalds (Store Manager) and Paul Broderick (Heywood Coach and Carlow footballer) at Lidl Portlaoise.

The #SeriousSupport Programme is part of Lidl's ongoing support and investment of Ladies Gaelic football.