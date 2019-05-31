Laois Ladies football panel revealed ahead of Championship opener

The Laois Ladies Intermediate football panel has been announced ahead of this weekend's Championship opener.

The panel features plenty of new faces, while a few familiar ones have stepped away since the League campaign.

David Gibson's side will play Meath in the Leinster Intermediate quarter-final in Pairc Tailteann, Navan this Sunday June 2 at 2pm.

The panel in full is below:

Jane Moore (St Brigids) (Co-Captain)

Anna Healy (Park-Ratheniska) (Co- Captain)

Mo Nerney (Timahoe)

Maureen Young (Timahoe)

Alice Dunne (Timahoe)

Ellen Healy (Portlaoise)

Aisling Kehoe (Portlaoise)

Aoife Conlon Hyland (Portlaoise)

Julia Cahill (Portlaoise)

Laura Nerney (Foxrock-Cabinteely)

Mary Cotter (St Conleths)

Aine Haberlin (St Conleths)

Aoife Kirrane (St Conleths)

Aimee Kelly (St Conleths)

Sinead Cullen (St Conleths)

Caoimhe Simms (St Brigids)

Clodagh Dunne (Ballyroan)

Andrea Moran (Ballyroan)

Emily McWey (Ballyroan)

Fiona Kelly (Park-Ratheniska)

Erone Firzpatrick (Park-Ratheniska)

Emma Lawlor (St Pauls)

Rebecca Balfe (St Pauls)

Shannon Costelloe (St Pauls)

Isabella O’Toole (St Pauls)

Zoe Keegan (St Pauls)

Sinead O’Rourke (St Pauls)

Niamh O’Rourke (Ballyfin)

Michelle Lynch (Ballyfin)

Hannah Russell (Clonaslee-St Manman's)

Management: David Gibson, Stephen Duff (Ballyfin), Teddy McCormack (Portlaoise), Linda Hooban (Timahoe), Martina Phelan (St Brigids)