Laois Senior hurling team revealed ahead of Saturday's Joe McDonagh Cup clash against Kerry

Laois Senior hurling manager Eddie Brennan has announced his starting-fifteen ahead of Saturday's Joe McDonagh Cup game against Kerry.

Brennan has made one change for the trip to Tralee from the team that lined out against Antrim in Round 2 with Aaron Dunphy drafted into the team.

Dunphy will take Cha Dwyer's place on the half-forward line with the Ballinakill moving to the middle of the field to partner Rosenallis' John Lennon. Jack Kelly moves back into the defence on the half-back line with Lee Cleere making way.

Brennan's men are unbeaten in their two games to date against Offaly in Round 1 and Antrim in Round 2, and a win on Saturday in Tralee will secure their spot in the Joe McDonagh Cup final.

Laois play Kerry in Austin Stack Park, Tralee on Saturday 8 June at 3pm and the game will be also be available to stream live as we brought you yesterday - HERE

LAOIS

Team: Enda Rowland (St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix); Joe Phelan (Camross), Matthew Whelan (Borris-Kilcotton), Donncha Hartnett (Mountmellick); Jack Kelly (Rathdowney-Errill), Ryan Mullaney (Castletown), Padraig Delaney (The Harps); John Lennon (Rosenallis), Cha Dwyer (Ballinakill); Aaron Dunphy (Borris-Kilcotton), Willie Dunphy (Clough-Ballacolla), Paddy Purcell (Rathdowney-Errill); Mark Kavanagh (Rathdowney-Errill), Eanna Lyons (Ballyfin), Ross King (Rathdowney-Errill).