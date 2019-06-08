Laois hurlers send five goals past Kerry to secure Joe McDonagh Cup final place

The Laois Senior hurlers booked their place in the Joe McDonagh Cup final with a game to spare following today's x point victory over Kerry at Austin Stack Park, Tralee today.

Eddie Brennan's men shot an impressive 5-17 tally in Tralee, hitting the Kerry net five times in total with five separate scorers throug Aaron Dunphy, Ross King and Neil Foyle in the opening half, Cha Dwyer and Paddy Purcell finishing off their haul in the final thirty-five minutes.

Leading by 3-11 to 1-11 at half-time, Laois made it three wins from three outings as they go on to play Westmeath next weekend at O'Moore Park in their final group game already guaranteed of their place in the final.

Westmeath's earlier eight-point win against thirteen-man Antrim on a final scoreline of 0-29 to 0-21 sees them enter next Saturday's game against Laois still in a strong position to join the O'Moore men in the final, even if they are defeated by Brennan's side.

Laois will play Westmeath in Round 5 next Saturday 15 June in O'Moore Park at 3pm, before going on to the final fixed to be played Sunday 30 June at GAA HQ.