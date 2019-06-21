Laois football team to face Derry in Qualifiers named

The Laois senior football team to take on Derry in Saturday's Round 2 Qualifier clash has been named.

John Sugrue and his management team have named an unchanged starting-fifteen from the side that lost to Meath in the Leinster semi-final at Croke Park two weeks ago.

Laois will be without the services of veteran defenders Mark Timmons and Colm Begley for the second game in a row, both having missed the Meath game, while Donie Kingston will have to settle for a role from the bench.

Laois and Derry is set for tomorrow (Saturday June 22) at the Derry Centre of Excellence, Owenbeg with throw-in at 5pm.

LAOIS

Team: Graham Brody (Portlaoise); Stephen Attride (Killeshin), Denis Booth (The Heath), Gareth Dillon (Portlaoise); Sean O’Flynn (Courtwood), Robert Pigott (Portarlington), Patrick O’Sullivan (Portarlington); John O’Loughlin (St Brigid’s), Kieran Lillis (Portlaoise); Daniel O’Reilly (Griaguecullen), Conor Boyle (Portlaoise), Damien O’Connor (Timahoe); Paul Kingston (Arles-Killeen), Colm Murphy (Portarlington), Evan O’Carroll (Crettyard).