Time and Venue confirmed for Laois and Offaly's Round 3 Qualifier clash

Following the Round 3 All-Ireland Qualifiers draw which was broadcast live on RTE Radio 1 and RTE News Now this morning, the draw served up an all-midlands derby between Laois and Offaly.

Laois progressed to the Round 3 draw following Saturday's four-point win over Derry in Owenbeg, Offaly on the other hand dispatched Sligo with relative ease on a final scoreline of 3-17 to 0-15 with Niall McNamee bagging two goals for the Faithful County.

Laois were drawn at home and the CCCC have now confirmed the game for O'Moore Park, Portlaoise this Saturday (June 29th) with a 7pm throw-in time.

The Laois senior hurlers are out the following day, Sunday, when they travel to Croke Park to play Westmeath in the Joe McDonagh Cup final at 1.45pm.